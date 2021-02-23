Driver Technologies Selects HONK for a Co-Branded Roadside Assistance Solution

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies, the digital platform connecting drivers and towing professionals, announced today that it is now managing a co-branded roadside assistance program for Driver Technologies. This New York-based tech company provides AI-based automotive technology that transforms a driver's phone into a dashcam designed to improve road safety and lower insurance costs.

Driver is a hardware-free mobile app that allows users to video record their trip while receiving audio alerts such as collision warnings and distracted driving which are powered by computer vision and telematics. Driver also provides customers with augmented reality, turn-by-turn navigation, seamless integration with mobile voice assistants, entertainment controls, roadside assistance services, and insurance discounts of up to 50% from more than 40 national providers based on a privacy-controlled, "DriverScore."

With this partnership, HONK enables Driver to offer their users a seamless app experience through an integrated co-branded roadside assistance solution.

"Our Dashcam App includes 'Driver Roadside' from a single click of a button so users can quickly and easily order roadside assistance in the event of a vehicle emergency, breakdown or accident," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO at Driver Technologies. "HONK was the only partner that offered us a complete, frictionless solution that was Driver-branded. Our users no longer need to click off to a third-party site for roadside service requests, which created some confusion and additional out of pocket expenses for customers."

Driver selected HONK because of its flexible business model, ability to scale, collaborative approach towards solving business challenges, and ability to create efficiencies through innovative technology. HONK's best-in-class customer support and client onboarding combined with the platform's clear API documentation made Driver's development and implementation process quick, easy, and straight-forward.

"Driver and HONK are both focused on providing innovative technology to deliver the best possible driving experiences," said Corey Brundage, CEO of HONK. "With over 75,000 service vehicles across the U.S., HONK has built the industry's most trusted and secure network of independent Service Providers. We're confident Driver's users will feel safe and secure knowing their towing and roadside assistance professionals arrive fast, are licensed, insured, and meet industry-leading safety and quality standards."

About HONK Technologies

HONK connects motorists in need with high-quality towing service professionals through its unique platform that combines both advanced technology and expert human assistance. With the largest GPS-enabled network of service vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, HONK brings fast, accessible, transparent roadside assistance to individuals, automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and fleets, cutting wait times by over 50%, providing live tracking maps with real-time service progress, and dramatically improving customer satisfaction and NPS. To learn more, visit www.honkforhelp.com/industry-solutions.

