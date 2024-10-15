DRIVER WHO CAUSED FATAL CRASH IN AMAZON LAWSUIT SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS

HAYS COUNTY, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilliard Law, a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX, representing the family of Iliana Velez, announces the sentencing of Jordan Michael Sannicola, 28, in the criminal case stemming from the tragic death of 19-year-old Iliana Velez, a Texas State student and Houston resident. Sannicola, who fled the scene after the fatal hit-and-run, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Accident Involving Death after the January 3, 2022 accident.

Iliana Velez, age 19, tragically lost her life after her vehicle was struck by delivery driver Jordan Michael Sannicola.

Due to an extensive criminal history, Amazon rejected Sannicola's application to drive directly for the Amazon Flex Program. Sannicola then reapplied to the Amazon Relay Program through the newly formed "Take Flight" trucking company, listing himself as the 'Administrator' and the primary driver for Take Flight, and was hired by Amazon. At the time of the accident, Sannicola was driving a box truck without a necessary Commercial Driver's License (CDL). Sannicola had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a suspended driver's license. Moreover, before the date of the accident, Amazon had received 78 alerts that Sannicola was speeding.

The incident occurred in the early morning on northbound I-35 near Wonder World Drive in San Marcos, Texas. Velez's vehicle, a Mazda, was struck by the box truck driven by Sannicola while driving a route for the Amazon Relay Program. The impact caused her car to flip multiple times, and Ms. Velez died at the scene. Sannicola then fled, destroyed his tablet and phone, and painted his box truck. He was found weeks later when surveillance footage from an Amazon facility in Kyle, Texas, was matched to the vehicle involved in the crash.

While Sannicola has been held criminally accountable for his actions, and this sentencing brings a measure of justice, it cannot undo the profound loss the Velez family has endured.

"The family remains heartbroken by the loss of Iliana, a bright, loving, and driven young woman with her whole life ahead of her," said Velez family attorney Alex Hilliard. "While they are relieved that justice has been served, no sentence can ever replace the hole left in their hearts." The family believes that Amazon, desperate for drivers during the holiday season, is the only reason Sannicola was on the road that night.

Hilliard Law is set to begin the trial in the case against Amazon on behalf of the Velez family on January 28, 2025, in the 345th Judicial District Court of Travis County, Texas. Amazon is accused of negligence in hiring and retaining a clearly unsafe driver.

Criminal Case Details: The State of Texas vs. Jordan Sannicola - Case No. CR-22-2401-C

Civil Case Details: Dimitrula Velez, Individually, and as Independent Administrator of the Estate of Iliana Velez, Deceased vs. Amazon Logistics, Inc., et al.; Cause No. D-1-GN-22-000664; In the 345th Judicial District Court of Travis County, Texas.

Bob Hilliard, owner and founding partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal's prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 20 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States.

