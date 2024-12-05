Driverless Truck AI Technology Leader Plus Named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business List

Recognized for advancing global commercialization of autonomous driving technology and accelerating the deployment of next-generation vehicles

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus, a global leader in autonomous driving software solutions, has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in three categories: AI & Data; Innovation and Technology; and Logistics and Transportation.

Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business Awards are chosen from over 1,800 applicants to celebrate "industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do," recognizing significant milestones, core business wins, and meaningful impact across industries and society.

"The autonomous driving industry has reached a pivotal point," said David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of Plus. "Driverless trucks will transform our logistics network by improving road safety, reducing operational costs, increasing freight capacity, and creating new job opportunities. We are honored to receive this recognition from Inc. as we continue to leverage generative AI technology advancements to accelerate our development and work closely with our OEM partners to bring driverless trucks to market."

As the official autonomy technology partner to three of the world's most trusted commercial vehicle manufacturers— Volkswagen's TRATON GROUP (Scania / MAN / International brands), Iveco Group, and Hyundai Motor Company —Plus is leading the safe and scalable commercial deployment of autonomous trucks in the United States and Europe. Its flagship Level 4 autonomous driving software, SuperDrive™, is built on cutting-edge AI techniques, including generative AI and large foundation models, to enable vehicles to drive on their own and respond dynamically on the road. The system is already powering Level 4 autonomous trucks operating on public roads in Texas and Sweden. Plus will focus on fleet trials and finalizing its safety case as it prepares for the start of series production with its partners. See Plus's L4 autonomous trucking technology on a recent pilot run in Texas: https://youtu.be/xI2xhMk0FLc?si=_E61fBQvH1jzFJJL .

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

About Plus

Plus is an AI company whose mission is to build driving intelligence to power a safer and greener world. Plus's autonomous driving solutions span from driver-out SuperDrive™, to highly automated PlusDrive®, next-gen safety technology PlusProtect™, and model-based perception software PlusVision™. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, Plus is named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. Plus's large AI models are already powering vehicles in commercial use today. Partners including Bosch, dm-drogerie markt, DSV, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, Luminar, Nikola, Scania/MAN/International of the TRATON GROUP, and Transurban are working with Plus to accelerate next-generation transportation solutions. For more information, visit www.plus.ai or follow Plus on LinkedIn and YouTube .

