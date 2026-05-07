DRIVERS AT FLOWERS FOODS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Workers in Modesto Become First to Unionize at Company Nationwide

MODESTO, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Flowers Foods in Modesto, Calif., have voted to ratify a strong first agreement, becoming the first group to organize and win a union contract at the company nationwide. The 12 members of Teamsters Local 948 secured increased wages, Teamsters health care, and retirement benefits.

"This is a vital win for workers at bakery giants like Flowers Foods," said Tim Parolini, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 948. "The leadership and dedication of the workers delivered results at the bargaining table that will build the foundation for good wages, safety on the job, health care, and retirement benefits for every unit that organizes in the bakery division across the Teamsters Union."

Flowers Foods is the second largest bakery producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods in the United States. Some of the bakery giant's brands include Wonder, Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Simple Mills, Butternut, and Great Grains.

"This is a great first win at Flowers Foods. With the support of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference and our organizer Mike Pratt, we are looking forward to carrying the momentum of this contract ratification forward to organize other depots across Joint Council 7," said Chris Zent, a business agent with Local 948.

"The strength of Teamsters solidarity on our side was critical," said Steve Fernandez, a shop steward and member of Local 948. "This is a pivotal moment for thousands of Flowers workers across the country. When workers are unified, we win."

Teamsters Local 948 represents thousands of workers across Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Merced, and Stanislaus Counties across various industries, including cannery and food processing.

Contact:

Alex Banash, (510) 418-2612

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 948