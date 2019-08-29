Drivers At MV Transportation Woodinville Vote To Join Teamsters Local 174

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of around 50 shuttle bus drivers working for MV Transportation Woodinville have voted to join Teamsters Local 174. The workers, who carry Amazon employees to and from work every day on large coaches, voted strongly in favor of becoming Teamsters today. The final election results should be certified by the National Labor Relations Board in eight days.

The successful organizing drive was spearheaded by Local 174 Organizing Director Meaza Ogbe, along with MV Transportation driver Michael Olhava. The group decided to unionize with a goal of improving their pay, working conditions, and benefits, and soon those goals can begin to be addressed through negotiations for a first contract.

"A 'yes' vote gives us the opportunity to work towards achieving what we deserve for us and our families," Olhava told his coworkers as he reminded them to vote. "Let's stand united!" His coworkers heard the message loud and clear, voting strongly in favor of becoming Teamsters.

"We are thankful for the trust these drivers have placed in us to help them build a better future," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "These hardworking shuttle drivers transport the employees of one of the richest companies in the region: Amazon. It is time for them to get their own slice of the American Dream."

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,500 working men and women in the Seattle area. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

Contact:

Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166

jfleming@teamsters174.org

SOURCE Teamsters Local 174