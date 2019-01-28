Drivers At Sysco Sygma In Detroit Area Vote To Join Teamsters Local 337

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and helpers from Sysco's Sygma Network in Monroe, Michigan near Detroit have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 337, the latest example of Sysco workers standing together nationwide to demand fair treatment and working conditions.

There are 116 drivers and helpers in the bargaining unit. Workers are demanding affordable, quality health insurance, wage protections and stopping the company from taking away benefits.

"Our health care costs have been skyrocketing out of control," said driver Jason Lowe, a two-year employee. "We've also been watching the company taking benefits away from us. We want a Teamsters contract so that our benefits are protected."

"We will work hard to negotiate a solid first contract for our newest members," said Mike Martin, President of Local 337. "I want to thank the International Union Organizing Department, especially Chris Rosell, Local 337's Dave Hughes and Local 284 Vice President Brian Basham and Steward Patrick Quinn, who came from Ohio to help. They were all instrumental in this victory."

Steve Vairma, International Vice President and Warehouse Division Director, said the victory provides momentum to the nationwide campaign for worker justice at Sysco.

"Sysco continues to mistreat and disrespect both our organized and unorganized workers and they are saying 'enough is enough,'" Vairma said. "The company needs to change the way it does business and start to value its workers."

