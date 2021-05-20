Drivers Earn Up to Five Times More Than Uber and Lyft Drivers Delivering Packages vs. Passengers

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simmons Group, VC -- DropLoads is pleased to announce that its drivers are currently making up to five times the income of Uber and Lyft Drivers in its continued efforts to revitalize the American economy. The estimation results directly compared to the average amount an Uber or Lyft driver makes per ride. Uber and Lyft drivers earn $4.66 per passenger ride, whereas DropLoaders earn $5.65 per package shipped. A DropLoader, however, may earn 5x that amount in one trip by utilizing a shared shipping route.

Shared shipping with DropLoads has several areas that are upsides. Consumers save money by combining their shipments with others located in the same proximity and may send unlimited packages to one address. DropLoaders increase their earning potential by retrieving up to five packages along one route. These efforts also economize gas and reduce emissions.

Uber and Lyft drivers, as essential workers, are also at risk for contracting or spreading COVID-19 when transporting customers from place to place. As a DropLoader, this risk lowers significantly as each transaction is completely contactless and requires no personal interaction whatsoever.

DropLoads continues to be influenced by market demand, and the freedom consumers and retailers enjoy in receiving same-day, contactless shipping that requires no tracking number. Instead, shipments are tracked in real-time in the app via Geotracking devices placed on each package. DropLoads can manage parcels of all sizes, from letters to freight.

Creator and Founder of The Simmons Group, VC, states: "With DropLoads, we aim to become the go-to source for viable, competitively priced work in the logistics sector. We are pleased with the app's recent updates, which offered more areas for growth and additional opportunities for independent workers."

DropLoads is available on IOS and Android mobile platforms. For press relations, consumer, or carrier questions, please call (888) 460 1939.

SOURCE DropLoads

