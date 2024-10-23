Drivers Legal Plan Announces Endorsement from North Carolina Trucking Association

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers Legal Plan (DLP), a national law firm specializing in CDL ticket defense for commercial truck drivers, today announced a formal endorsement by the North Carolina Trucking Association (NCTA), the non-profit organization representing the trucking industry in the state. This strategic partnership reinforces both organizations' commitment to supporting the trucking community and advocating for the rights of professional drivers.

Photo (L to R) Brad Klepper, Ben Greenberg, Marilyn Surber. ATA 2024 Drivers Legal Plan logo (PRNewsfoto/Drivers Legal Plan)

With a successful track record in defending commercial drivers against a wide range of traffic violations, DLP has consistently delivered favorable outcomes for its clients. The endorsement from the North Carolina Trucking Association is a testament to DLP's expertise, reliability, and dedication to protecting the livelihoods of professional drivers and therefore the interests of trucking companies.

"The recent severe storms in North Carolina have had a devastating impact on our state, and the trucking industry has been hit hard," said Ben Greenberg, President and CEO of the North Carolina Trucking Association. "It's more crucial than ever to support our members and help protect their interests. We are proud to endorse Drivers Legal Plan, and their extensive experience in our industry makes them an ideal partner for our members."

"We're honored to announce our partnership with the North Carolina Trucking Association and have committed a portion of our revenue from NCTA members back to the organization," stated Marilyn Surber, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Drivers Legal Plan. "We're committed to offering our comprehensive legal services to NCTA members, providing them with the peace of mind and legal protection their drivers deserve on the road."

About Drivers Legal Plan

Drivers Legal Plan is a national law firm with extensive experience in truck driver Commercial Drivers License ticket defense. Founded in 1991, Drivers Legal Plan is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, and serves clients in the 48 contiguous United States. To learn more about Drivers Legal Plan, visit https://www.driverslegalplan.com/ .

About the North Carolina Trucking Association

North Carolina Trucking Association (NCTA) was founded in 1929 with an interest in providing educational and safety materials to the ever-growing truck industry. NCTA works to protect the interests of the trucking industry in North Carolina by working with state and federal regulatory agencies and enforcement agencies. NCTA is dedicated to providing the industry with excellence in education, training, and information. Not only does NCTA provide valuable training and meetings with regulatory agencies, but also coordinates annual conferences and events to bring members of the industry together. NCTA is proud to give a voice to North Carolina's trucking industry and is constantly engaged to promote their interests. To learn more about NCTA, visit https://www.nctrucking.com/

SOURCE Drivers Legal Plan