Drivers Legal Plan Announces New Leadership Appointment

Marilyn Surber named as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers Legal Plan, the premier CDL defense law firm in America, proudly announces the appointment of Marilyn Surber as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Bringing over a decade of unparalleled experience in the transportation industry, Surber assumes her new role with a proven track record of success. Having served in various capacities at Tenstreet, Melton Truck Lines, and Hilti, Inc., Marilyn consistently demonstrated her dedication to building enduring relationships with clients and is an advocate for the transportation community. She is co-founder and Principal of Candela Professional Group, an active member of the American Trucking Association, Truckload Carriers Association, Commercial Vehicle Training Association, and the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools along with numerous state trucking associations. Marilyn also serves on the Women In Motion Advisory Board for ATA and the North Carolina Trucking Association Women In Trucking Advisory Board.

President Brad Klepper expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Marilyn to Drivers Legal Plan at such an important time for our company. Her leadership experience and knowledge in the transportation industry will be instrumental as we embark on new initiatives to bring to our clients. With her client-centric approach, we are poised to deepen our current partner relationships and forge new ones."

"I was drawn to the opportunity at Drivers Legal primarily because I have experienced firsthand the unwavering service commitment that the company provides to drivers and carriers," remarked Surber. "Professional drivers rely on their ability to drive to make a living and we have decades worth of historical data that is leveraged to help obtain the best outcomes for their cases. Drivers Legal Plan is laser-focused on providing simple, affordable, and superior legal services within the transportation industry. I don't believe there is a better team than Drivers Legal Plan and it's a privilege to contribute to our mission."

ABOUT DRIVERS LEGAL PLAN

Drivers Legal Plan is a national law firm with extensive experience in truck driver Commercial Drivers License ticket defense. Founded in 1991, Drivers Legal Plan is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, and serves clients in the 48 contiguous United States. To learn more about Drivers Legal Plan, visit http://www.driverslegalplan.com .

