DriverZ is Ready to Address the Public Road Safety Crisis by with Their Top Driving School Finder Initiative

New and experienced driver's have can now find the best in local driver education at the push of a button

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPROVLearning is proud to announce its newest initiative, their Top Driving School in Your City page, under their newest brand, DriverZ . Created specifically to address the needs of new teen drivers and their families, DriverZ understands that a crucial part of the journey of getting a license is finding the best behind the wheel training. Their goal is to identify top driving schools in cities across the nation so everyone can easily access the best in driver education.

The schools selected for DriverZ's coveted Best Driving School list can provide the best training for new teen drivers, their parents, and anyone looking to learn, improve their skills, and become safer drivers.

DriverZ knows that parents and new drivers do not choose a driving school lightly, and neither do they. Listings include everything needed to find the school that best fits any individual's needs. A synopsis of each business is included, along with which of the five core driver education services they offer. With their years of experience, the experts at DriverZ research and verify top driving schools based on several criteria which include:

Years in business

Customer satisfaction

Curriculum

Instructor training practices

Users also get reviews, testimonials, links to individual company websites, and are shown which courses have achieved "SPIDER Approved" status – DriverZ's most exclusive rating designating driving schools that utilize SPIDER Method teaching principles.

An industry leader since 1989, DriverZ by IMPROVLearning knows what it takes to provide the best in driver education. Their courses utilize the acclaimed SPIDER Method, a straightforward training approach based on neuroscience and micro-learning developed for this generation of drivers and beyond. They believe that access to high-quality, professional driver education is the best way to make safer drivers, and they know that safer drivers make safer streets.

"We are dedicated to saving lives by creating safer drivers," said DriverZ owner and CEO Gary Alexander, "and we cannot ignore the recent trend in increased motor vehicle collisions and fatalities. Now is a time for action, and we know that making it as easy as possible for students to find the right driving school is a big step in the right direction."

Adults can also take advantage of the online courses that can improve their driving and even help them to save on their insurance. Many states recognize IMPROV courses and many carriers offer insurance premium discounts for course completion.

About DriverZ

DriverZ is a division of IMPROVLearning, a leading training organization known for its unique and proven-effective driver training curriculums and technology, teaching the renowned S.P.I.D.E.R Method of Defensive Driving. The DriverZ community gives users access to its 25+ years of unique traffic safety research and training to meet all a family's driving-related needs.

