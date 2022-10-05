DriveSafe Announces Free Driver Safety Skills Clinic

DriveSafe Hosts "You've Got This! DriveSafe Car Care and Safety Clinic" For National Teen Driver Safety Week

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety week, DriveSafe Driving Schools is hosting a series of car care and safety clinics, titled "You've Got This! " These workshops are free to attend and will be hosted at the following locations:

Mountain Range High School: [10/14] 9-5pm

12500 Huron St, Westminster, CO 80234

DriveSafe SE Aurora School: [10/17] 9-5pm



22966 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora, CO 80016

DriveSafe Highlands Ranch: [10/19 ] 9-5pm



537 W Highlands Ranch Pkwy #103 CO 80129

Baron Education Corporate Office [10/21] 9-5pm



1658 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401

Each workshop will take place in one hour increments and students will be taught a variety of skills that will help them stay safe on the road. The activities planned will give participants hands-on experience in learning the importance of focus and the dangers of distracted or impaired driving. Through games that test reaction time, or require participants to wear "drunk goggles," attendees can understand types of driving threats within a simulated context.

The clinic will also cover rules of the road and important car care instructions such as, how to change a tire and check your oil.

DriveSafe takes a non-fear based teaching approach and their goal is for attendees to learn the importance of, and ultimately practice proactive, preventative, and defensive driving skills.

Click here to sign up for a one hour slot for DriveSafe's Car Care & Safety Clinic.

About DriveSafe: As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. The Drive Safe for Life System™ is designed to help students master the rules of the road, develop sound driving skills, and gain the confidence to be safe decision makers and responsible drivers. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com

About National Teen Driver Safety Week: October 14-22nd, 2022 / National Teen Driver Safety Week. Created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) This week, and every week, parents should have conversations with their teens about the important rules they need to follow to stay safe behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

