DriveSafe Announces Free Driver Safety Skills Clinic

DriveSafe Hosts "You've Got This! DriveSafe Car Care and Safety Clinic"

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveSafe Driving Schools is hosting their 2023 Car Care and Safety Clinic, titled "You've Got This!" The workshop is free to attend and will be hosted at the following time and location:

Monday, February 6th from 10:00 am MST until 2:00 pm

Platt Middle School at 6096 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO 80303

The "You've Got This" workshop will take place in one hour increments and students will be taught a variety of skills that will help them stay safe on the road. The activities planned will give participants hands-on experience in learning the importance of focus and the dangers of distracted or impaired driving. Through games that test reaction time, or require participants to wear "drunk goggles," attendees can understand types of driving threats within a simulated context.

The clinic will also cover rules of the road and important car care activities such as, how to change a tire, check your oil, and other relevant car maintenance skills.

DriveSafe takes a non-fear based teaching approach and their goal is for attendees to learn the importance of, and ultimately practice proactive, preventative, and defensive driving skills.

Click here to sign up for a one hour slot for DriveSafe's Car Care & Safety Clinic.

About DriveSafe: As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. The Drive Safe for Life System™ is designed to help students master the rules of the road, develop sound driving skills, and gain the confidence to be safe decision makers and responsible drivers. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

Contact: Katherine Leadbetter

Phone: 720-496-2243

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DriveSafe Driving Schools