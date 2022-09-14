DriveSafe Teams Up With CDHS to Provide Free Driver's Education

DriveSafe Driving Schools Announces Driver's Education for SNAP Families

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveSafe Driving Schools and the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) have teamed up to provide driver's education to families that receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Driving is a staple of economic empowerment; it promotes greater mobility for families to get to and from work or school.

Both organizations believe in creating pathways for low-income households to become self-sufficient. As part of this mission, DriveSafe is offering free access to driver's education for SNAP families.

DriveSafe is providing a 30-hour online driver's education course at no charge. This allows families the flexibility to learn driver's education at their own pace and convenience.

DriveSafe will enroll the first 1000 eligible families that apply and then will begin accepting more SNAP applicants once others finish their course.

Please visit CDHS SNAP for eligibility information.

About DriveSafe: As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. The Drive Safe for Life System™ is designed to help students master the rules of the road, develop sound driving skills, and gain the confidence to be safe decision makers and responsible drivers. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 100,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com .

About SNAP: The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income households in Colorado purchase food. It provides a monthly benefit that helps families and individuals buy the food they need for good health.The benefit is provided based on income, resources and the number of individuals in the household. Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards are used to receive the benefit and can be used similar to debit cards at participating food stores. The benefit can be doubled in value by shopping at participating markets and food stores that support the Double Up Food Bucks program. SNAP is part of a federal nutrition program to help low-income households purchase food. County human services departments are responsible for determining eligibility and authorizing SNAP.

