DriveScale Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Gartner "Cool Vendors in Cloud Infrastructure" Report

According to Gartner, the Cool Vendors included in this year's report "are developing innovative compute cloud infrastructure solutions that dovetail well with parallel technology investment areas like cloud infrastructure, including cloud management, compute platforms, networks and storage." The vendors chosen "help integrate and deliver composable infrastructure as a foundation for cloud delivery through the use of containerized applications and containerized DBMS workloads. This combined approach helps drive a multimode infrastructure for both traditional IT workloads and new application developments allowing clients to build and sustain cloud infrastructure while encapsulating innovation and agility."*

The full report can be found here.

"We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Cool Vendor report is not only a tremendous honor, but also a validation of what we're seeing in the market – the need for solid infrastructure products that efficiently manage modern big data workloads in a scalable, agile and cost-effective manner," said Gene Banman, CEO at DriveScale. "Our team is committed to delivering the most innovative data center infrastructure technology that addresses the needs of today's enterprise organizations delivering both internal and external cloud services, and we look forward to continuing to do so as we further build out our product suite in the coming months."

DriveScale's Software Composable Infrastructure (SCI) technology is the key to unlocking the promise of big data for mainstream enterprises, especially those delivering cloud services as a core part of their business. It is the only solution that allows data center managers to disaggregate compute and storage resources into separate pools and flexibly recombine them together as needed under software control. DriveScale's unique composable architecture ensures the optimal ratio of compute and storage resources while providing public cloud-like elasticity and speed of change at a fraction of the cost, ultimately improving overall utilization of resources and response to end users' needs in real-time.

"At DriveScale, we are changing how storage and compute resources are purchased, deployed, scaled and managed in the enterprise data center, helping organizations address how they can more economically support rapidly growing applications for big data, machine learning, AI and more. We feel the Gartner 'Cool Vendors' designation is important to enterprise customers as they look to learn about and adopt new composable infrastructure solutions," said Brian Pawlowski, CTO at DriveScale.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DriveScale

DriveScale is the leader in Software Composable Infrastructure for modern workloads. Its innovative data center solution empowers IT to disaggregate compute and storage resources and quickly and easily recompose them to meet the needs of the business. Enterprises can respond faster to changing application environments, maximize the efficiency of their assets, and save on equipment and operating expenses. DriveScale supports modern workloads such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL, Cassandra, Docker, Kubernetes and other distributed applications at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms. DriveScale, based in Sunnyvale, CA, is founded by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture that built enterprise-class systems for Cisco and Sun Microsystems Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

Media Contact

Jocelynn Stidham

Bhava Communications for DriveScale

(703) 863-1277

drivescale@bhavacom.com

*Gartner "Cool Vendors in Cloud Infrastructure" by Philip Dawson, Arun Chandrasekaran and Julia Palmer. May 9, 2018

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drivescale-named-a-2018-cool-vendor-in-gartner-cool-vendors-in-cloud-infrastructure-report-300657736.html

SOURCE DriveScale

Related Links

http://www.drivescale.com

