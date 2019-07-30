DriveScale to Present on Composable NVMe-oF and the Next Generation Data Center at the 2019 Flash Memory Summit

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveScale , the innovative company that turns any data center into an elastic bare-metal cloud at a fraction of the cost of public cloud and a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor for Cloud Infrastructure, announced that its Chief Scientist Tom Lyon and Chief Product Officer Denise Shiffman will be presenting at the Flash Memory Summit . The event, held on August 6 - 8, 2019 in the heart of Silicon Valley, is a one-stop-shop to catch up on the latest NVMe(™) technologies, see the hottest products and learn about where the latest storage trends are heading. Flash Memory Summit is the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash in demanding enterprise storage applications.

PRESENTATION: Software-Defined Storage Meets NVMe-oF – How Composable NVMe Automates and Simplifies NVMe over RDMA and TCP.

What: At the Flash Memory Summit, technology veteran and DriveScale founder Tom Lyon, will present alongside Intel, Pure Storage, Mellanox and Broadcom on the benefits and use cases for NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF).

NVMe-oF for both RDMA and TCP offer high transfer speeds and low latency to take advantage of the parallel and deep queues NVMe drives offer, and to enable users to connect remote application nodes with NVMe storage achieving greater drive utilization without giving up performance or reliability. Combining software-defined with NVMe-oF is about adding flexibility and seamless orchestration to these high value assets. Tom will discuss how these two technologies, potentially at odds with one another, can be harmonized for extreme data center flexibility and efficiency.

Who: Tom Lyon is founder and Chief Scientist at DriveScale. Prior to founding DriveScale, Tom was founder and Chief Scientist of Nuova Systems, which was acquired in 2008 by Cisco, whose highly successful UCS servers and Nexus switches are based on Nuova's technology. Tom was also founder and CTO of Ipsilon Networks, where he invented IP Switching. As employee #8 at Sun Microsystems, Tom contributed to the UNIX kernel, created the SunLink product family, and was one of the NFS and SPARC architects. He started his Silicon Valley career at Amdahl Corp., where he was a software architect responsible for creating Amdahl's UNIX for mainframes technology.

DriveScale's Composable NVMe over Fabrics provides NVMe/TCP, NVMe/RDMA or NVMe/iSCSI fabrics as a fully-automated solution and enables users to attach NVMe drives or slices of drives to compute servers or GPU servers at scale at the push of a button. NVMe drives appear to applications as locally-attached drives, making deploying flash affordable and flexible by eliminating over-provisioning, decoupling lifecycle management and enabling flexible expansion, reduction and re-use of resources.

Where and when: Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:10 PM, Flash Memory Summit at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

PRESENTATION: Bare-Metal Cloud Data Centers with Composable NVMe

What: DriveScale's Chief Product Officer, Denise Shiffman, will present on how to turn any data center into a bare-metal cloud with composable NVMe. The high growth of data and advanced analytics including machine learning, are driving the need for faster and more flexible storage at an affordable cost. DriveScale's Composable Platform enables on-demand instances of compute nodes, GPU nodes and NVMe storage to create bare-metal infrastructure and provide persistent storage to Kubernetes pods. DriveScale automatically creates the NVMe over RDMA, TCP or iSCSI fabric, and with Western Digital provides an end-to-end solution for composable NVMe over fabrics.

Who: Denise Shiffman has been leading business and product portfolio transformation for over 20 years as an operating executive at top global organizations including Juniper Networks and Sun Microsystems. Denise is an award-winning author credited with initiating, launching and turning around billion dollar businesses. Denise is Chief Product Officer at DriveScale where she leads product, marketing and technical alliance partnerships.

Where and when: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:30 PM, Flash Memory Summit at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California, in the Western Digital booth #207.

