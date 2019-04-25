DriveScale to Showcase How NoSQL Database Users Can Lower Infrastructure Costs and Increase Operational Efficiency at Aerospike Annual User Summit '19

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveScale, the leader in delivering Composable Infrastructure for data-intensive workloads and a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner for Cloud Infrastructure, today announced that it will be showcasing its composable infrastructure technology at Aerospike's Annual User Summit in San Francisco May 1 through May 2, 2019. In addition to demonstrating its composable infrastructure solution, DriveScale will also share details about its unique reference architecture for Aerospike that allows users to compose, design, optimize and scale infrastructure for their Aerospike Database. For interested attendees, DriveScale is extending a discount on registration for the event, which can be found below.

NoSQL databases such as Aerospike are used for real-time analytics applications to drive high-performance, rapid processing of information at a massive scale. Composable Infrastructure is ideal for these types of environments where elasticity, quick deployment and rapid scale are paramount. This approach transforms brittle, inflexible systems that can't adapt to quickly changing application dynamics, including inflexible, local flash storage, to elastic infrastructure that is simpler to operate and dramatically lower in cost.

The DriveScale Composable Infrastructure solution creates servers and clusters on-demand via software and is deployed in minutes. No changes are required to the Aerospike Database stack as DriveScale's composable platform is transparent to the applications it supports. Performance is equivalent to bare metal servers with Direct Attached Storage (DAS) and includes a redundant architecture for high availability.

What: Aerospike Annual User Summit brings together CIOs, IT Leaders, Architects, Technologist and those looking to learn about or be trained on the latest and upcoming developments and successes using Hybrid Memory database solutions and technology to improve both their business top- and bottom-line.

Visit the DriveScale booth to learn about how you can manage big data growth with the DriveScale Composable Infrastructure solution and your Aerospike Database. DriveScale and Aerospike's composable solution is comprised of x-86 servers, Ethernet network switches, and industry standard NVMe SSDs.

Benefits to Aerospike customers include:

Lowered infrastructure costs and increased operational efficiency

Higher resource utilization with no infrastructure overprovisioning

De-coupled compute and storage resource lifecycles

Reduced data center footprint

Where: Aerospike Annual User Summit at Park Central San Francisco

When: DriveScale will demo its DriveScale Composable Platform from Wednesday, May 1 through Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Register for the event: As a sponsor of Aerospike Summit, DriveScale is happy to extend a discount to attendees. Use the code "driveas19" where it lists "Enter Promotional Code" on the registration page to receive $300 off the Conference+Training pass, normally $995, or the Conference Pass, which is normally $795.

DriveScale enables server infrastructure to be composed on the fly from pools of heterogeneous, low-cost compute nodes, storage systems and network fabric. Called Composable Infrastructure, the DriveScale Composable Platform orchestrates highly available, high-performance servers designed for data-intensive applications. Customers deploy and redeploy resources in minutes, eliminate resource underutilization and reduce refresh costs by decoupling compute and storage, providing cloud agility at scale in your data center at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. DriveScale's platform is open and works with a large ecosystem of alliance partners. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

