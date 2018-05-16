DriveScale Wins Silver and Bronze 2018 Stevie® Awards for 'Technical Innovation of the Year' and 'Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year'

"From the company's inception, DriveScale's mission has been to bring architectural and management innovation to very large clusters of computers, underlying data analytics and data management applications like Hadoop, Spark, NoSQL and Containers," said Gene Banman, CEO of DriveScale. "By providing customers with an agile data center solution our IT customers have been able to give their users more responsive SLAs at a lower cost. We are honored to have been recognized by the American Business Awards as an innovative company and for our newest product capabilities for container support."

DriveScale's SCI technology is the first solution that empowers mainstream enterprises to quickly and easily provision and modify existing infrastructures under software control to match the ever-changing needs of modern big data applications. With DriveScale, companies are able to enjoy cloud-like elasticity and speed which ultimately improves utilization of resources and response to end users' needs in real-time. Over the last year, DriveScale has continued to improve its flagship product line by adding key customer-driven enhancements that ensure mission critical resiliency and easy and efficient cluster expansion. To address the demand for scalable, persistent storage for container environments such as Docker and Kubernetes, DriveScale recently introduced a FlexVolume plugin, providing direct attached storage-like performance and persistence across containers. The combination of DriveScale's SCI solution and container environments enables businesses faster time to market at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

On DriveScale specifically, the judges acknowledged its SCI solution as a "truly powerful software" that "can pave the way for true change in the space." On standing out in a crowded industry they commented, "It is really commendable to make an impression in the overcrowded data center support market. The innovation in 2017 and growth has been exceptional."

More than 3,700 nominations were submitted for consideration for the 2018 American Business Awards in a wide range of company, technology and leadership categories. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About DriveScale

DriveScale is the leader in Software Composable Infrastructure for modern workloads. Our innovative data center solution empowers IT to disaggregate compute and storage resources and quickly and easily recompose them to meet the needs of the business. Enterprises can respond faster to changing application environments, maximize the efficiency of their assets, and save on equipment and operating expenses. DriveScale supports modern workloads such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL, Cassandra, Docker, Kubernetes and other distributed applications at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms. DriveScale, based in Sunnyvale, CA, is founded by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture that built enterprise-class systems for Cisco and Sun Microsystems. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Jocelynn Stidham

Bhava Communications

(703) 863-1277

drivescale@bhavacom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drivescale-wins-silver-and-bronze-2018-stevie-awards-for-technical-innovation-of-the-year-and-most-innovative-tech-company-of-the-year-300649229.html

SOURCE DriveScale

Related Links

http://drivescale.com

