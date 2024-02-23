DriveSmart and Automatic Join Together in New Strategic Partnership

DriveSmart and Automatic join together to provide financial savings to the automotive industry.

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveSmart Auto Care Inc., a vehicle service contract provider, is ecstatic to announce the strategic partnership with Automatic, a proprietary syndication platform specifically tailored to offer significant benefits to auto dealerships. In this collaboration, DriveSmart's role is the administration of vehicle service contracts which will be accessible to independent dealers using the Automatic platform.

Automatic's "Open Marketplace" platform is taking a comprehensive approach to the indirect lending experience and its commitment to providing financial solutions. Their company ensures protection and security for dealerships and consumers, which is where DriveSmart steps in.

"Automatic's open marketplace is excited to bring on DriveSmart for its superior direct-to-consumer ancillary products," said Eric Burney, chief executive officer at Automatic. "The technology DriveSmart has developed fits nicely into the seamless process for clients on Automatic."

The integration between DrivesSmart's administrative services and Automatic's innovative platform provides customer satisfaction as they have access to top-tier vehicle protection plans. The partnership is elevating standards within the automotive industry by providing a new level of convenience to stakeholders.

"DriveSmart is thrilled to begin their partnership as an administrator providing unique coverage for Automatic's platform," said Daniel Rodd, chairman/founder of DriveSmart Auto Care Inc. "Together, we're driving innovation and setting higher standards for dealerships across the country."

To celebrate, Automatic will be the secondary sponsor for Kyle Weatherman in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Feb. 24 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. To watch, check out FOX Sports Live.

About DriveSmart Warranty:

Founded in 2016, DriveSmart Warranty has rapidly established itself as a leading administrator of vehicle protection services across the United States. At the heart of our mission is a commitment to revolutionizing the automotive protection industry. We strive to forge lasting relationships with our customers, ensuring their journey with us extends beyond a mere transaction.

Our product line is designed to cater to a wide range of vehicles, accommodating those up to 20 years old. All of our products are fully backed and insured by an A-rated insurance company, guaranteeing the highest quality and peace of mind for our customers. At DriveSmart Warranty, we recognize that the road ahead can be unpredictable. Our goal is to make it less so, by providing reliable, trustworthy, and high-quality automotive protection solutions.

About Automatic:

https://www.automaticusa.com/ , also known as Automatic, is a proprietary syndication platform specifically designed to offer significant benefits to auto dealerships. This platform is unique in the industry, as it provides a one-of-a-kind platform that empowers both small and large independent dealerships to take control of how they secure financing for their customers. It presents a cost-efficient and robust solution tailored for the independent dealership market, making it an attractive option for those in the auto industry looking to streamline their financing operations.

Automatic's platform is described as being the most cost-effective platform, highlighting the company's commitment to providing accessible financial solutions to dealerships. The platform is positioned as unique in the marketplace for the way it presents financing offers to customers, which could imply a customer-centric approach and potentially innovative technology or methodology in matching customers with financing options.

The company is based in Vernon, Connecticut, United States, and operates as a venture that falls within the categories of Media and Information Services (B2B) and Other Financial Services. It maintains its primary office in Vernon, CT, indicating its operational presence and infrastructure to support its business activities.

In terms of size and impact, Automatic has onboarded 3000 dealerships and reports $50 million plus in monthly deal flow, showcasing its substantial influence and the trust it has garnered within the independent dealership market. This also reflects on the platform's capacity to facilitate a significant volume of financial transactions and its effectiveness in serving the financing needs of its clientele.

