Drivestream Launches the AiPEX Experience Center and AiPEX University: A Radically Innovative Immersive Experience Redefining the Higher Education Landscape

LEESBURG, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivestream, a leading global provider of cloud services officially launches AiPEX University, a first-of-its-kind AI Experience Center designed specifically for Higher Education. Developed in strategic collaboration with Oracle and Higher Education customers across R1/R2, State and Community Colleges, public and private institutions, this initiative represents a uniquely radical shift in how colleges and universities interact with and deploy agentic artificial intelligence.

At the April 9th launch, a panel explored how AiPEX University empowers Higher Ed leaders to solve complex challenges using pioneering agentic AI. This Drivestream and Oracle collaboration represents a radical shift in how institutions will deploy and interact with technology. Jacob Thomas, EVP at Drivestream, explains to clients that AiPEX University focuses on empowering people through AI, offering a long-term partnership that reimagines institutional operations rather than just delivering a software tool.

AiPEX University is an industry-first immersive environment where university presidents and executive leadership can witness firsthand how agentic AI solves the most complex challenges facing modern institutions. This technology, which has not been deployed anywhere else in the sector, will be utilized by an initial cohort of 15 selected schools over the next six months.

"AiPEX University was built with a clear philosophy: AI is neither the hero nor the villain of the story - leveraged correctly, it will empower people to do what they do best," said Gopal Krishna, Founder and CEO of Drivestream. "This is not about selling software agents; but helping institutions re-imagine what it means to run an AI-powered institution across all facets of their organization. In addition, we're also launching a radically different comprehensive engagement model that significantly lowers risk where we stay engaged through the fast evolution of AI. Our flagship approach of NOT just implementing and walking away fits the AI era even more perfectly."

The program is built on the premise that AI should be people-oriented, acting as a functional partner to resolve administrative and operational challenges rather than replacing the human element of campus life.

Powered by Partnership

The success of AiPEX University is rooted in a deep technical and strategic alliance. "This project is powered by partnership," said Pamela Snyder, Group Vice President at Oracle. "By combining Oracle's robust cloud infrastructure with Drivestream's vision, we are providing Higher Education leaders with a transparent look at the future of campus operations. This is about creating a scalable, secure foundation for the next generation of academic excellence."

Driven by Innovation

For the 15 schools currently participating in the pilot phase, the center offers a blueprint for the future. "At Tulane, we recognize that AI is more than just a tool; it is a strategic partner that touches every facet of our mission," said Patrick Norton, Senior Vice President, CEO and Treasurer at Tulane University. "By working with AiPEX University, we are discovering how agentic AI can help us optimize capital allocation and drive enrollment, creating a new operating discipline that is ultimately inspired by the needs of our students and faculty."

"At James Madison University, we see our work with Drivestream as more than a system implementation," said Robin Bryan, Associate Vice President for Information Technology/CIO at James Madison University. "It's a strategic partnership built around shared values: modernization, trust, and long-term impact in higher education."

A Shared Vision for the Future

The architecture of AiPEX University challenges the status quo of digital transformation. "We are driven by innovation that addresses real-world complexities," said Keith Fowlkes, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Hess Consortium. "AiPEX University allows leadership to move beyond the hype and see tangible, agentic AI solutions in action. It is a bold, forward-thinking project led by individuals who are true thought leaders in the technology and education spaces."

For more information about the AiPEX University initiative and Drivestream's commitment to Higher Education, please visit AiPEX University.

What Is AiPEX University?

AiPEX University is a simulated, AI-powered university environment where executive leaders can experience how a digital workforce of AI agents operates across institutional workflows.

Demonstrates AI-driven operations across enrollment, financial aid, and academic planning

Enables real-world testing of AI strategies before implementation

Focuses on human + AI collaboration, not replacement

This aligns with broader higher education trends, where institutions are adopting cloud and AI technologies to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance student outcomes.

Who is AiPEX University for?

University presidents and executives

CIOs and IT leaders

Enrollment and student services leaders

Why It Matters for Higher Education

Higher education institutions are facing:

Rising operational costs

Enrollment pressures

Legacy system limitations

Real-World Use Cases Demonstrated

At AiPEX University, institutions can explore:

Enrollment optimization

Financial aid automation

Academic planning and advising

Student engagement workflows

Institutional resource allocation

Business Operations including Human Resources and Finance

These capabilities reflect a broader industry move toward AI-driven digital campuses that improve efficiency and student success outcomes

Why is AI important for higher education now?

Over 90% of institutions are pursuing digital transformation to reduce costs and improve outcomes, making AI a critical next step.

About Drivestream: Drivestream is an AI, cloud consulting and managed services provider specializing in Oracle Cloud solutions, helping organizations modernize operations and reduce risk through long-term engagement models.

About AiPEX: AiPEX (Artificial Intelligence Process Experience) is Drivestream's framework for integrating agentic AI into enterprise workflows, combining automation with human oversight.

Media Contact:

Betsy Henry

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703-577-4950

SOURCE Drivestream