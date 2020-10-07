DriveTime Announces New Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveTime , one of the nation's largest used car dealerships, today announced a new Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development. In this newly created role, Chase will be focused on expanding DriveTime's product offering within the auto retail and consumer lending model, and to adjacent related businesses.

Chase McDonough, DriveTime's new Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development

Chase is an experienced investment banker with a deep understanding of the auto and consumer finance space, extensive transactional experience, and a passion for learning. In his previous role at Wells Fargo, Chase led financing arrangements across a wide range of sectors including auto, credit card, student lending, handset, solar, and whole business securitization. He also has experience working on both buy and sell-side M&A transactions in the consumer finance sector. Chase attended UNC Chapel Hill, where he was a recipient of the Chancellor's Scholarship and earned a B.S.B.A. in Business Administration and a B.A. English. Chase graduated from UNC Phi Beta Kappa, with highest distinction, and honors.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chase McDonough to the DriveTime family and to our senior team in this newly created position. We believe his talent and contributions will help shape the future of DriveTime as we strive to create opportunities and improve lives for our customers and employees." – Mary Leigh Phillips, DriveTime CFO

About DriveTime

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, DriveTime is one of the nation's largest used car dealerships. With more than 120 dealerships, 3 operations centers and 15 reconditioning centers across the nation, DriveTime focuses on getting the right customer in the right car, at the right terms. DriveTime offers used car features on its online inventory, an online down payment quote in less than two minutes, no haggle pricing, and dealership associates trained to help customers find the right used vehicle for them. DriveTime is redefining what it means to purchase and finance a used car.

