DriveTime, Bridgecrest, and SilverRock Hiring 500 Nationwide and Holding Virtual Career Fair

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveTime Automotive Group (DriveTime), one of the country's largest automotive retailers and Bridgecrest Acceptance Corporation (Bridgecrest), one of the country's leading financial services providers, will be hiring over 500 full-time workers nationwide for roles in retail, automotive repair and customer service as part of their 2021 growth strategy.

Over 60 open DriveTime positions include frontline sales representatives at DriveTime dealerships, known as Customer Experience Guides. Another 100 of these open roles are for skilled automotive technician and cosmetic repair specialists.

In addition, our customer service operations centers will be hiring 100 employees a month for the first quarter of 2021 in areas including customer service, loan servicing, underwriting, titles, and automotive claims. The average pay will be $19 an hour plus bonus. Due to the current pandemic, many positions offer a temporary work from home option.

DriveTime, Bridgecrest, and SilverRock are hosting a virtual career fair on January 14th from 9 AM to 6 PM for all customer service positions in both Dallas/Fort Worth, TX and Mesa, AZ. Keeping safety protocols in mind, interviews will be conducted virtually. You can reserve your time slot now by clicking https://events.indeed.com/event/78344/. Applicants can also see the full list of openings and apply online via the company's career site at jobs.drivetime.com.

About DriveTime: Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, DriveTime is one of the nation's largest used car dealership groups. With more than 125 dealerships, an operations hub and 15 reconditioning centers across the nation, DriveTime focuses on getting the right customer in the right car, at the right terms. DriveTime offers 10,000+ vehicles nationwide, no haggle pricing, online financing approval and a down payment in less than two minutes, along with hundreds of customer experience guides in dealership to help you find and finance the right car. DriveTime has sold over 1.5 million vehicles since its founding in 2002, and is redefining what it means to purchase and finance a used car.

About Bridgecrest: Bridgecrest is a leading digital financial services provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Through its related dealership group, DriveTime, Bridgecrest provides over $2 billion in auto loan financing annually and has financed over $22 billion in vehicle purchases over the past 15 years. Bridgecrest also provides servicing for auto loans originated and held by others and, in total, serves nearly 700,000 active customers in the U.S. across a $9.7+ billion serviced portfolio. Through its subsidiary, SilverRock, Bridgecrest also sells ancillary products, including vehicle service contracts and guaranteed auto protection, and provides first- and third-party claims administration. Bridgecrest prides itself on the ability to offer customers simple and convenient solutions to managing their account and ultimately helping them succeed on their path to vehicle ownership.

