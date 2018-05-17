DriveTime Opens New Inspection Center in Philadelphia

TEMPE, Ariz., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveTime, the nation's second largest used car retailer focused solely on used vehicles, today announced the opening of a new inspection center for the reconditioning and preparation of vehicles for sale in Philadelphia.

Situated on approximately 25 acres with over 13 acres of vehicle storage, this new 110,000 square feet center is located in Morrisville, Pennsylvania at 1381 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Just nine miles downstream from where Washington crossed the Delaware in 1776, the facility is a relocation from DriveTime's previous Delanco, New Jersey site.

With "The Genius Way to Buy a Car", DriveTime is transforming the buying and financing of a used vehicle. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, DriveTime is the nation's second largest vehicle retailer focused solely on used vehicles. DriveTime operates over 140 dealerships nationwide with annual sales exceeding 150,000 used vehicles, 1.2 million+ monthly visitors to its website, drivetime.com, and over $2 billion in consumer credit requests each month. DriveTime now provides used vehicles and used vehicle financing to the full range of customers in the market today, including competitively priced, lower mileage used cars. DriveTime offerings include used car features on its online inventory; speed of financing including a credit score and the starting down payment in less than two minutes; prices on every used vehicle online and at its dealerships; no haggle pricing; salaried associates trained to help our customers find the right used vehicle for them; and a five day, no questions asked used vehicle return program.

