DriveTime Unveils the Genius Way to Buy a Car™… at Auctions

TEMPE, Ariz., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveTime, the nation's second-largest used car retailer focused solely on used vehicles, today announced the Genius Way to Buy a Car™ at auctions with the launch of Buyonic™.

Available on either desktop or mobile device, Buyonic™ is an internally developed application to streamline, automate and reinvent the auction purchasing process.

One of DriveTime's 145 Dealerships Nationwide DriveTime Headquarters in Tempe, Arizona

Peter Hermes, Managing Director, Inventory: "We're excited about the features and early successes of Buyonic™, including:

Pre-filtered vehicle lists guiding buy strategy and live auction actions

Recommended purchase values

Live performance tracking

Capture estimated reconditioning value

Real time adaptability on purchasing needs.

Maureen Needham, Director/IT, Inventory: "We began piloting Buyonic™ with our online buyers beginning in December of last year, and it is now in use with all of our in-lane and online buyers. We are already planning enhancements including recommended delivery location and automated condition report evaluation."

Colin Bachinsky, Vice President of Inventory: "While continuing to be a leader in automotive digital retailing, DriveTime is also innovating in other areas of our business. Long term, we expect our most recent innovation, Buyonic™, to help us capture the entire inventory life cycle of auction, purchase and reconditioning data, allowing us to strategically use the information to win more bids at a better price with lower reconditioning costs, while continuing to provide our customers with high quality vehicles. We're just beginning to scratch the surface of the quality, efficiency and cost reduction opportunities."

For more information on DriveTime, please visit drivetime.com.

About DriveTime

With "The Genius Way to Buy a Car," DriveTime is transforming the purchase of a used vehicle. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, DriveTime operates over 140 dealerships nationwide with annual sales exceeding 150,000 used vehicles, 1.2 million+ monthly website visitors, and over $2 billion in consumer credit requests each month. DriveTime now provides used vehicles and used vehicle financing to the full range of customers in the market today, including competitively priced, lower mileage used cars. DriveTime offerings include used car features on its online inventory; speed of financing including a credit score and the starting down payment in less than two minutes; prices on every used vehicle online and at its dealerships; no haggle pricing; salaried associates trained to help our customers find the right used vehicle for them; and a five-day, no-questions-asked used vehicle return program.

