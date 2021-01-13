DriveU.auto Named As CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

KFAR SABA, Israel, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveU.auto today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category. The award is for its Autonomous Vehicle Teleoperation Connectivity Platform. The CES 2021 Innovation Awards are part of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021 , the world's most influential technology event, taking place Jan. 11-14, 2021.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

AV teleoperations require uninterrupted, low-latency, high-capacity connectivity. 4k video, sensor data and control commands are transferred in real time between vehicle systems and the remote driver. One cellular network cannot offer the connectivity required - network conditions are too dynamic, with bandwidth and coverage varying constantly. Safe teleoperation requires multiple networks in parallel - one modem is not enough.

DriveU.auto provides superior connectivity for AV teleoperation, using dynamic video encoding, low latency algorithms, optimized Forward-Error-Correction and cellular bonding. The platform provides high quality video, low-latency, and ultra-reliable connectivity. It is available as hardware or software and is deployed on public roads.

The experience provided by the DriveU.auto Teleoperation Connectivity Platform can be seen in the DriveU.auto virtual booth at CES 2021.

About DriveU.auto

DriveU.auto provides a software-based connectivity platform for teleoperation of autonomous vehicles using cellular bonding and dynamic encoding. The platform is already deployed and used live on public roads. It provides high speed, low latency, and ultra-reliable transmission of 4k video, audio streams, high-speed data and control channels, and is available with hardware or as a software-only implementation.

The platform's SDK and APIs enable quick and straightforward integration.

DriveU.auto is based on technology developed by LiveU, the world leader in cellular-based field video transmission, deployed by more than 3,000 customers worldwide.

For media inquiries:

Ruth Zamir

[email protected]

SOURCE DriveU.auto