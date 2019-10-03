DriveWealth Holdings Names Julie Coin President

CHATHAM, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., a leader in global digital trading technology, today announced the appointment this week of Julie Coin to the new position of President. Coin brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, where she has held various leadership roles in strategy, transformation management and operations at companies including Galaxy Digital, E*Trade Financial Corporation, Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

Robert Cortright, founder and CEO of DriveWealth, said: "We're thrilled to bring Julie onboard. Her wealth of experience in equity brokerage, technology and cryptocurrencies, and her strong track record as a change agent and strategic leader make her ideally suited for this role. I look forward to Julie helping launch DriveWealth to the next level of recognition in the fintech ecosystem as we play a key role in the modernization of brokerage infrastructure and digitization of financial services. She'll be heavily engaged in optimizing our processes, messaging and coordination across our business functions while shaping meaningful key performance indicators and metrics."

Coin said: "I'm very excited to join DriveWealth at this stage in the firm's evolution. The company has custom-built an innovative, global brokerage-as-a-service platform that enables its partners to offer their retail customers creative user experiences for investing in U.S. equities on a fractionalized basis. I look forward to helping the firm grow rapidly, expand on its unique capabilities and capitalize on the wealth of market opportunities globally."

Coin most recently held the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Galaxy Digital, after serving as an independent consultant for a variety of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency start-ups. Previously, Coin was COO of Retail Services, as well as Senior Vice President, Transformation Management, Technology Development and Infrastructure at E*Trade Financial Corporation. Prior to E*Trade, Coin was Global COO for Global Investment Solutions at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, and Head of EMEA Strategy and Business Development for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Earlier in her career, she worked in investment banking and equity research.

Coin earned her Bachelor of Arts degree and MBA at Rutgers University.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and DriveWealth Technologies. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com.

