DriveWealth Launches Options Trading Worldwide

DriveWealth Makes Options Trading Easy and Smart for Its Partners

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth, LLC, a global fintech and pioneer in fractional investing, announced today the launch of options trading in its platform used by hundreds of partners around the world. DriveWealth is now enabling access to trade options against stock and ETF securities through its API. 

Options trading is the practice of buying or selling options contracts – the agreements that give the options holder the choice to buy or sell a collection of underlying securities at a set price by a specific date.

"Options trading is one of the more complex investing products our partners can offer to their customers," noted Bob Cortright, CEO and Founder of DriveWealth. "Our team of experts from the intersection of financial services and technology streamlines this process and makes it easy for our partners to launch options trading."

In navigating the complexity of options trading, DriveWealth has done the heavy lifting for its partners. DriveWealth has built many of the components needed to offer options trading, such as market data, order execution, clearing and settlement, commissions, exercise and assignment, tax reporting and more.

Specifically, what differentiates DriveWealth's options trading product is its commitment to three key areas:

  1. Options Trading Strategies. DriveWealth supports the most popular options trading strategies with the ability to diversify, speculate, hedge, and use leverage through buying calls and put options contracts.
  2. Simplified Risk Management. DriveWealth helps ensure customers – and partner firms – don't end up in a challenging situation. With a built-in Options Approval Matrix, Pre-Trade Checks and automated Expiration Day Liquidation process, DriveWealth has its partners covered.
  3. Regulatory Reporting. DriveWealth manages a range of US regulatory reporting for partners, so they can focus on user adoption and growth.

"We will collaborate with you throughout the full lifecycle of enabling options trading for your customers, from product design, operations, to compliance," said Cortright. "We are committed to helping you succeed."

You can learn more about DriveWealth's options trading product and get in touch here: https://www.drivewealth.com/products/options

About DriveWealth: DriveWealth, a global fintech investment rail and pioneer of fractional equities trading, is a visionary technology company that empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hands. We believe the future is fractional, transactional and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth's consultative support and cloud-based, modern technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @DriveWealth or on LinkedIn.

Important Risks

This product is provided by DriveWealth, LLC, DriveWealth, LLC provides financial brokerage services, specifically, clearing and custodial services to customers of its introducing partners. The Firm supports products such as: equities, fixed income, mutual funds and options. DriveWealth serves customers worldwide.

Options carry significant risk and are not suitable for all investors. Options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Individuals should not enter into an options transaction until they have read and understand the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options, also known as the options disclosure document ("ODD"), issued by the Options Clearing Corporation. The ODD outlines the purposes and risks of options transactions and can be found here.

