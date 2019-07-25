DriveWealth Partners with Vested Finance to Launch Digital U.S. Equities Investment Product in India

CHATHAM, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth, LLC , a U.S. based leader in global digital trading technology, today announced a new partnership with Vested Finance , a U.S. registered investment adviser (RIA) serving the retail investor market in India. The DriveWealth platform is the engine for the new offering, which is launching broadly today, giving individual investors in India seamless digital access to the U.S. equity markets.

DriveWealth CEO Robert Cortright said: "Bringing retail investors in India straightforward digital access to the U.S. equity markets has long been a high priority for DriveWealth. The real-time fractional share trading capability of this offering means that individuals in India can own a stake in the U.S. companies they love and so many of the products they use every day, regardless of the amount they are able to invest."

Vested Finance CEO Viram Shah said: "At Vested, we strongly believe that global investment opportunities should be available to individual investors throughout India. Whether a customer's objective is to invest in global brands, to save for U.S. dollar spending or to add international diversification to their portfolio, our Vested offering can accommodate their needs, with no minimum investment required. We are confident that this product – powered by DriveWealth's unique technology and fractional investing capabilities – will successfully meet the needs of the Indian retail market."

With customers and partners in more than 140 countries, DriveWealth is the pioneer in bringing digital access to the U.S. securities market for investors around the world. The company, which launched its patent-pending real-time fractional share trading capabilities in 2016, was founded with the mission to democratize investing in the U.S. stock market by making it available to everyone, globally, at an affordable cost. Feature by feature, DriveWealth has eliminated many of the barriers investors typically encounter with legacy brokers, creating its own proprietary infrastructure that allows investors to purchase securities without minimum account balances, high transaction costs or full share quantities. Today, DriveWealth provides this innovative investing technology and its own customizable suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) to partners all over the world, allowing investors everywhere to gain access to the highly stable, liquid and regulated U.S. stock market with a fully accessible, straightforward user experience.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com .

About Vested Finance

Vested's mission is to enable sustainable wealth creation by empowering local investors to go global. The first step towards this goal is to empower retail investors from India by providing them with simple digital access to the U.S. equities market. Vested provides an easy-to-use platform that provides access to stocks and theme-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as well as knowledge and analysis to help clients make smart investment decisions. By partnering with DriveWealth, local banks, and other FinTech companies, Vested is substantially lowering barriers to international investing. For more information, please visit Vested.co.in .

