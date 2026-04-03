DriveYo Launches AI Platform to Expose Hidden Car Deal Markups and Return $20 Billion to Consumers

NEWARK, Calif. , April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveYo is redefining how Americans buy cars and challenging one of the most opaque pricing systems in modern commerce. For decades, the auto industry has operated behind a curtain of hidden margins, complex financing structures, and information asymmetry costing consumers billions every year. DriveYo is here to end that.

A $20 Billion Reset in Consumer Favor

The $20 Billion Auto Industry Scam Ends Now. Speed Speed

DriveYo estimates that over $20 billion annually is extracted from consumers through hidden interest rate markups (APR and money factor spreads), non-transparent dealer pricing practices, misaligned incentives and rebate confusion, and information gaps between buyers and sellers. DriveYo is teaming up with J.D. Power to inject decades of trusted automotive data into a radically simpler car-buying experience. For more than 50 years, consumers have turned to J.D. Power to make smarter decisions, now DriveYo brings that power into every deal, putting intelligent car buying directly into consumers' hands. By bringing real-time pricing intelligence, lender data, and negotiation transparency directly to consumers, DriveYo shifts that value back where it belongs into the hands of buyers.

"For over 20 years, I was inside the system I know exactly how deals are structured, where margins exist, and how consumers get priced without ever realizing it. DriveYo does not tweak the system it flips it. We are taking billions that were quietly extracted and putting it back into consumer pockets. This is not optimization. This is correction." Suraj Viswanathan, Founder and CEO, DriveYo

What DriveYo Does

DriveYo is the first platform to give consumers institutional-level visibility into car deals, including real minimum and maximum monthly payments based on lender programs, buy rate vs marked-up rates exposed clearly, stacked incentives and rebates with real eligibility logic, inventory intelligence including days on lot and market pricing, and negotiation guidance powered by real data not guesswork. In seconds, buyers can understand what they should be paying, where the dealer is making money, and how to negotiate with proof.

Not Anti Dealer Pro Transparency

DriveYo is not designed to eliminate dealerships it is designed to modernize trust. Dealers who embrace transparency will close faster, build stronger customer relationships, and reduce negotiation friction. Those who rely on opacity will face increasing pressure as consumers become more informed.

A Fundamental Shift in Economic Flow

DriveYo represents more than a product launch it signals a shift in how value flows in the auto economy from hidden margins to transparent pricing, from confusion to clarity, from dealer advantage to balanced negotiation. The result is billions redistributed back to consumers annually.

Now Available

DriveYo is now available across all platforms.

About DriveYo

DriveYo is an AI-powered automotive intelligence platform built to bring transparency, accuracy, and confidence to car buying. Founded by industry veteran Suraj Viswanathan, DriveYo combines deep automotive expertise with advanced data systems to empower consumers with the same information historically reserved for dealerships and lenders.

SOURCE DriveYo LLC