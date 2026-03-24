Driving 896% Increase in Engaged Sessions, Digital Silk Announces Website Redesign for Ziwi

MIAMI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, announces the launch of a redesigned website for Ziwi, a premium mattress startup in the sleep technology industry. The project focused on aligning Ziwi's digital presence with its innovation-led product offering while improving user engagement and conversion performance.

The redesigned website, now live at Ziwi website, reflects a strategic shift toward premium positioning and clearer product storytelling. The initiative included brand messaging refinement, user experience optimization, and a scalable technical foundation to support future growth.

Repositioning a Premium Sleep Technology Brand

Ziwi approached the project with the need to better communicate its advanced sleep technology and justify its premium pricing. The previous website presented fragmented messaging and did not fully convey the product's innovation, which may have limited its ability to convert high-intent direct-to-consumer traffic.

Through this engagement, Digital Silk refined Ziwi's unique value proposition and consolidated messaging across key touchpoints. The updated structure focuses on clarity, credibility, and guiding users through a more intuitive purchase journey.

"This project highlights how critical it is for fast-growing D2C brands to align their digital experience with their product innovation. A strong website is no longer just a storefront, it's a key driver of trust and conversion," said Ana Margarida Meira, VP, Client Partner.

Measurable Performance Improvements

Following the launch, Ziwi recorded measurable improvements across user engagement and traffic metrics when comparing Dec 1, 2025 to Feb 15, 2026 against the previous period.

Key outcomes include:

+477% increase in new users +433% increase in returning users +896% increase in engaged sessions +98.6% increase in engagement rate

These results reflect increased user interaction and repeat visits, which may indicate stronger alignment between user expectations and on-site experience.

Key Deliverables Supporting Growth

The project combined strategic, design, and technical enhancements to support both immediate performance and long-term scalability.

Core deliverables included:

Strategic messaging refinement and UVP consolidation Conversion-focused website redesign Enhanced UX and user journey optimization Elevated visual design aligned with premium positioning Scalable CMS and technical foundation for future growth

The implementation also included performance optimization for mobile-first environments and high-traffic campaigns, as well as a flexible content management system to support ongoing marketing initiatives.

Growing Demand for Conversion-Led Redesigns

The Ziwi project reflects a broader shift in client demand toward repositioning-led redesigns rather than purely aesthetic updates. Brands, particularly in the D2C space, are placing increased focus on aligning product innovation with clear digital storytelling and conversion performance.

"When selling a premium product, especially in a competitive space, success depends on translating technical innovation into clear, compelling, and credible storytelling that builds confidence and drives action," said Ana Margarida Meira, VP, Client Partner.

More information about Digital Silk's approach to website redesign and digital strategy is available at https://www.digitalsilk.com/ and brands can request a consultation here.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

Media Contact

Jessica Erasmus

Marketing Director & PR Manager

Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Silk