Driving a Circular Vision: Sims Metal Management Joins the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Metal Management, the global leader in metals and electronics recycling, has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Founded in 1917, Sims operates more than 200 facilities in 20 countries, employs approximately 5,000 employees globally and is fully committed to closing the loop on recycling for a more sustainable future. By connecting with WBCSD's network of forward-thinking businesses across a variety of sectors, Sims can make a real impact in global corporate sustainability and especially the circular economy.

"As a company whose entire business is focused on making resources available for future use, we are delighted to be a member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and work with other companies that are exploring innovative sustainable development solutions," said Alistair Field, CEO & Managing Director of Sims Metal Management. "In our commitment to working toward a safe and sustainable future and being a leading innovator in the global circular economy, we continuously seek new ways to effectively improve our environmental track record and corporate citizenship practices. Working collaboratively with WBCSD and its other members, we are confident this can be achieved."

WBCSD President and CEO Peter Bakker said, "We live in a resource-constrained world, and we're placing increasing pressure upon planetary boundaries. Transitioning to the circular economy represents a USD $4.5 trillion opportunity, and has the potential to catalyze the biggest social, economic and environmental changes since the First Industrial Revolution. This transition is only possible with business leadership. By joining WBCSD, Sims Metal Management is adding its experience and expertise to one of the most exciting and transformative opportunities in sustainability right now. I look forward to working closely with Alistair Field and his team as we scale up business action in this area."

About Sims Metal Management



Sims Metal Management is one of the world's leading metal and electronics recyclers with more than 250 facilities, operations in 18 countries, and more than 5,000 employees globally. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Please visit our website (www.simsmm.com) for more information on the Company and recent developments.

