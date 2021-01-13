Driving Battery Safety with Nano Engineering

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive batteries can now be optimized at the atomic level, improving battery performance, longevity, and safety.

Emerging research shows precision coatings, applied at the atomic scale improve battery lifetime, longevity, charge time, and heat management.

Forge Nano's Picoshield materials reduce likelihood of a thermal event during catastrophic cell failure.

Using Forge Nano's platform technology, battery materials can be optimized from the atoms up, making longer lasting, faster charging, and safer batteries for nearly any application. Forge Nano's proprietary platform technology uses, Atomic Layer Deposition to coat the battery anode and/or cathode material with atom thick protective layers. By controlling the chemical composition of these materials at the atomic level these optimizations can improve a battery's performance and capacity by up to 40%. Forge Nano solutions make these coatings cost effective and scalable to any size or capacity.

Improvements backed by real world data.

Through collaborations with major automotive OEMS, Forge Nano technology has been validated and proven to improve battery performance in a number of ways. Atomic Layer Deposition controls materials atom by atom, making improvements with the highest possible precision.

The scientists at Forge Nano have published an article featuring their most recent results with a major automotive OEM partner, validating real world data over various applications. The article can be found at: https://www.forgenano.com/ald-for-automotive-batteries/

"Designing and manufacturing the safest and most innovative automotive batteries requires precision and control at the atomic scale. Our technology provides the solutions needed to optimize battery materials from the atoms up. By using our platform technology, major automotive OEMs are making tremendous strides in creating better, safer, and more reliable batteries. These improvements are realizable not only for vehicles but consumer electronics, medical devices, and even spaceships. We are excited to play a role in bringing these advanced technologies to life, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

Dr. Paul Lichty – CEO Forge Nano

About Forge Nano:

Based near Denver, CO., Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano's proprietary technology platform makes angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

For more information visit www.ForgeNano.com

CONTACT

Michael Talarico

Marketing Director

[email protected]

(720) 259-8579

SOURCE Forge Nano

Related Links

http://www.ForgeNano.com

