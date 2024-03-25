Driving change: FIA launches 2024 Season of FIA Smart Driving Challenge, powered by Greater Than

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile ( FIA ) is inviting drivers to take part in the FIA Smart Driving Challenge 2024 Season

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) will launch the sixth edition of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC) on 1st April.

First introduced in 2019, the FIA SDC aims to encourage people to drive in a more sustainable, safe, and considered way. Drivers can get involved by downloading the app, which provides real-time feedback, tips, and scoring based on their on-road performance.

The smartest drivers are then invited to compete in heats leading up to a global final. Last year's final was held in Dubai, UAE, in collaboration with EMSO and in line with COP28.

Head of Automobile Mobility and Tourism Jacob Bangsgaard said: "At the FIA, we know that there is no single route to sustainable mobility. The FIA Smart Driving Challenge is just one part of our wider efforts to decarbonize road transport, and empower individual drivers to make a positive impact on their local and global communities."

The FIA SDC app is powered by Greater Than's world-leading AI technology, which uses behavioral and movement measurements to score the performance of individual users. This technology was showcased at the COP28 conference in Dubai, UAE last year.

Greater Than's Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO Johanna Forseke said: "We're so proud to be involved with the FIA SDC for the sixth consecutive season, helping to raise awareness among drivers globally of how their driving attitude influences safety and sustainability. To date, engagement in the FIA SDC has been so inspiring, and it was incredible to see a high level of interest in the technology by prominent figures in the world of climate action at COP28."

Last year, drivers from 79 countries competed in the Challenge. On average, they saw a 13% reduction in battery usage or CO2 emissions compared to the average driver.* This increased to 18% during the playoffs and 28% during the final. These achievements demonstrate how increasing awareness at the driver level has the potential to make a measurable difference on a global scale.

The Challenge is free and open to drivers using all types of vehicles (electric, hybrid or fuel).

*The percentage of CO2 savings is calculated based on Greater Than's AI technology. The data of each trip is analyzed and transformed into a unique DriverDNA profile that is then compared to a database of over 7 billion DriverDNA profiles to evaluate CO2 savings.

