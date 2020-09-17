Driving Continued Inbound and Outbound Investment Success, McDermott Formalizes Latin America Practice

MIAMI and DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery today announced the launch of its Latin America Practice to assist multinational clients in driving their business, operations and investments in the region. The group is co-chaired by Miami-based tax partner Michael Silva and Dallas-based tax partner Manuel Rajunov.

"Michael, Manuel and the rest of our team have tremendous success and experience in partnering with businesses and individuals across Latin America to proliferate meaningful growth and revenue, making the formation of this practice the natural next step for our clients," said Michael Poulos, head of strategy at McDermott. "Latin America is such a commercially vibrant region, and we are excited about the myriad opportunities to partner with our clients there."

Members of the Latin America Practice bring decades of cross-practice experience counseling multinational corporations, private equity funds, financial service firms and high-net-worth individuals. From real estate, manufacturing and technology to retail, aviation and gaming, McDermott is highly adept in strategically partnering with clients on very complex and sophisticated legal and business issues.

Silva noted, "Each country in Latin America is unique with its own mix of industries, political and legal systems, natural resources and economic and social forces, and the McDermott team is well-positioned to provide trusted guidance across all of these spectrums and more."

"There are so many opportunities and complexities within the Latin American market, and our market differentiator is our ability to successfully leverage our relationships, skills and experience within the region to successfully navigate those issues," added Rajunov.

McDermott's Latin America Practice provides broad-ranging guidance across a spectrum of legal areas, including international corporate tax planning, cross-border transactions and related regulatory matters, international estate planning, foreign trust administration, corporate governance, bankruptcies and restructurings, debt and equity financings, securities regulation, labor and employment, business immigration and pre-immigration planning for individuals, data privacy and dispute resolution matters.

The Latin America team has a substantial presence in Miami, as well as other strategically located lawyers across Europe and the United States. Locations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris and Washington, DC.

One of the group's co-chairs is admitted to practice in Mexico, and several of our partners are certified translators in both Spanish and Portuguese. Members of the Latin America practice have been ranked in many of the top global legal and industry guides, including Latin Lawyer, Latinvex, Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Chambers High Net Worth, The Legal 500 and Daily Business Review, among other publications.

