Driving Digitalization Forward in a New World: Mendix World Version 2.0 Shapes Up to Be World's Largest Virtual Low-Code Event Ever

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, which is a model-driven approach for building cloud-native software 10x faster, today unveiled a range of new sessions for the largest global low-code event, Mendix World Version 2.0 , including special guests renowned mathematician and professor Hannah Fry and former head of innovation & creativity at The Walt Disney Company, Duncan Wardle .

With COVID-19 impacting businesses across the world, technology has emerged as the solution to navigating this global disruption. Companies now need to embrace change-readiness and adaptability now more than ever when it comes to their digital approach if they are to survive. Mendix World Version 2.0 explores how low-code development, with its core principles of collaboration, agility, openness, and innovation, is the way forward for companies working through this uncertain time.

Mendix World Version 2.0 replaces the original event, which was scheduled to be held in person in June in Rotterdam, with an online digital offering rich in content and relevant to the time. The virtual event, which kicks off on September 1, aims to empower and educate non-technical and software developers from around the world on the benefits of low-code and how it can support digital transformation, thus preparing companies to deal with their current challenges and for an uncertain tomorrow.

More than 8,000+ people have already registered for the event. "The tremendous number of people already registered to attend Mendix World Version 2.0 is testament to the value of low-code in business today. Organizations of all sizes are now adopting low-code to accelerate their digital transformation and cope with the global pandemic," said Derek Roos, CEO at Mendix. "This is truly an event that is bringing together the low-code community. We're not only talking about developers who are using it to deliver on their projects faster; for the first time, the number of non-technical registrants to Mendix World exceeds software developers. We may well have cracked the code to make anyone a developer this year."

Packed with cutting-edge and powerfully valuable content, Mendix World Version 2.0 will provide attendees with comprehensive, learning-filled content. The virtual conference sessions will highlight the breadth and depth of software apps currently being built with Mendix low-code -- from finding the right talent mix and creating high-value business applications to empowering a remote workforce and accelerating the digitalization of complex industries to respond to the global pandemic. Mendix World Version 2.0 attendees will hear first-hand from enterprises that have successfully leveraged low-code to rapidly pivot their operations and reset their strategic technology direction.

Included in the week-long conference are live sessions, interactive workshops, and pre-recorded sessions, including a keynote presentation on September 1 from Derek Roos, co-founder and CEO of Mendix, and Johan den Haan, CTO at Mendix. Attendees will also hear about important new product announcements and enhancements which will be unveiled in the keynote address.

Mendix World Version 2.0 allows attendees to create their own customized program, free from the usual restrictions of conference tracks. Attendees no longer have to choose between attending sessions on how city governments in San Antonio, Texas, and Rotterdam in the Netherlands quickly built apps to better support their citizens grappling with the pandemic; how banks are embracing the next wave of digital services; or why insurance companies are automating claims using low-code to provide a digitally-savvy experience to their customers and staff. Instead, attendees can pick and choose the sessions they want and watch them at their own pace.

Attendees will have access to 65 on-demand video sessions during the event week and available on Mendix World Version 2.0's hub. There are three session tracks: Lead the Way, Discover What's Possible, and Build the Future .

In addition, Mendix World Version 2.0 features two luminary speakers:

Renowned mathematician and professor Hannah Fry will talk about unlocking inspiring data patterns in human behavior

will talk about unlocking inspiring data patterns in human behavior Duncan Wardle , former head of innovation & creativity at The Walt Disney Company, will provide tips on thinking creatively and how to adapt to changing customer needs

Those interested in attending can register for free at Mendix's Mendix World Version 2.0 online hub.

Background

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10x faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic, all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

Connect With Mendix

Follow @Mendix on Twitter

Connect with Mendix on LinkedIn

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can "Make with More" by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

Press Inquiries

Sara Black

Vice President, Bospar for Mendix

[email protected]

(213) 618-1501

Dan Berkowitz

Senior Director, Global Communications

[email protected]

(415) 518-7870

SOURCE Mendix