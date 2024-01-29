Driving Excellence for a Quarter of a Century: Jarrett Celebrates 25 Years of Unparalleled Service and Innovation

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett, a leading worldwide provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing, international and fleet services, is celebrating 25 years in the supply chain industry. Since 1999, the company has continuously grown to support the fast pace of the transportation industry by providing innovative solutions, sustainability measures, advanced technology, real-time visibility, customer service and civic leadership.

The family-owned 3PL was founded in 1999 by Mike and Diane Jarrett and saw success in its first year. As the transportation industry changed, Jarrett continued to evolve to meet customer needs and demands. Jarrett manages end-to-end supply chains for domestic and international companies in many industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, chemicals and retail through transportation, warehousing, international and fleet services.

"It's been quite the journey," Jarrett's CEO Mike Jarrett said. "We did things differently than a lot of start-ups in that we started with zero customers, zero revenue and, of course, zero employees. It taught us a lot about building a foundation for the company. So here we are 25 years later, and that foundation hasn't changed. We're still family owned. We have no debt. And I think that says a lot about how we started also."

The company's mission statement is centered around employees, founded on the belief that hiring the right people makes for good business. The difference is Jarrett's people. Employees are hired on integrity, character, honesty, respect and work ethic above all else.

Daily operations support includes: less-than-truckload, truckload, expedite, ocean and air, drayage, actionable intelligence, inbound and outbound freight management, import and export, claims management, returns management, warehousing solutions and technology platforms.

Prior to founding the company, Mike Jarrett served as Vice President of Carrier Operations at Caliber Logistics (now known as FedEx Supply Chain Services). After leaving Caliber, Jarrett combined his transportation industry experience with a will to succeed and created a business plan. 

"There's an old quote that says, 'You don't know where you're going until you know where you came from,' and I think that for us, we know where we came from, and it helps guide us to know where we're going," Jarrett said. "One thing's for sure, we're going to always maintain our family and values as we continue to grow, year after year. The one thing that won't change is the values that we've incorporated from day one."

Throughout the year, Jarrett will host several supply chain events, beginning in Feb. at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, followed by the second annual Jarrett Supply Chain Summit in Orrville and a regional supply chain event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To learn more about Jarrett, visit www.gojarrett.com/about-us, follow the excitement on social media and read our blog for more information.

ABOUT JARRETT:
Jarrett Logistics is an award-winning 3PL supply chain partner with operations in Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing and Fleet services. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, with client service offices in New York and North Carolina. Jarrett is recognized as a market leader in the supply chain industry for providing world-class service, technology and premier services to many of the world's biggest brands. For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com.

Media Contact: Jacquie Mazziotta, e. [email protected], p. (330) 682.0099, ext. 2024

SOURCE Jarrett Logistics Systems

