Driving Factors: IoT, Blockchain, and Fleet Management in Supply Chain Management Software Market

17 Aug, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global supply chain management software market is poised for significant growth, with a forecasted expansion of USD 17,309.36 million during the period 2022-2027.

This growth trajectory is set to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.98% throughout the forecast period. These insights are drawn from an exhaustive report that provides a comprehensive analysis of the supply chain management software market, encompassing its size, projections, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis featuring around 25 key players.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the present market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market landscape. Key drivers propelling the market include the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management, augmented investment in warehouses by e-commerce service providers, and a surge in strategic partnerships.

Market Segmentation

The supply chain management software market is segmented as follows:

By Application

  • Supply Chain Planning (SCP)
  • Procurement
  • Warehouse Management System (WMS)
  • Transportation Management System (TMS)

By Deployment

  • On-premise
  • Cloud-based

By Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

One of the pivotal reasons driving the growth of the supply chain management software market is the escalating demand for fleet management within the logistics service industry. Additionally, the adoption of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, coupled with the integration of blockchain technology in supply chain management (SCM) software, is set to generate substantial demand in the market.

Vendor Analysis and Future Trends

The report features an in-depth analysis of several leading supply chain management software market vendors, including companies such as 3M Co., American Software Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Cybozu Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Kinaxis Inc., Magaya Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., SAP SE, Sonata Software Ltd., Solvoyo, StockIQ Technologies Inc., and Webgility Inc. The analysis equips businesses with insights to enhance their market positioning and capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities.

Expert Insights and Industry Trends

An analyst from the research team emphasized, "The growing demand for fleet management in the logistics service industry is a trend gaining momentum in the market."

Furthermore, the report outlines that one of the primary drivers for the supply chain management software market is the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management.

Comprehensive Research Approach

The study employed a comprehensive approach, combining primary and secondary data sources, including inputs from key industry participants. It encompasses a thorough market and vendor landscape analysis, along with a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 3M Co.
  • American Software Inc.
  • Coupa Software Inc.
  • Cybozu Inc.
  • Descartes Systems Group Inc.
  • E2open Parent Holdings Inc.
  • Epicor Software Corp.
  • Infor Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Kinaxis Inc.
  • Magaya Corp.
  • Manhattan Associates Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Panasonic Holdings Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • Sonata Software Ltd.
  • Solvoyo
  • StockIQ Technologies Inc.
  • Webgility Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekdzdz

