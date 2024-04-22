Driving Fintech Maturity: Drofa Comms Joins the Ranks of CryptoUK for Industry Advancement

LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drofa Comms , a prominent global PR firm representing financial and fintech brands, is proud to announce its official membership of CryptoUK , the UK's highly-regarded self-regulatory trade association that represents the digital assets and blockchain industry.

As an agency deeply entrenched in the financial and fintech sectors, Drofa Comms has made it its mission to strengthen crypto and fintech brands within deep industry expertise and a strong understanding of the media landscape. Dozens of blockchain companies have already entrusted Drofa Comms with their communications, building a solid reputation among regulators, partners, and clients.

By joining forces with CryptoUK, the firm gains access to unique networking opportunities that will enhance its ability to provide the latest industry insights to its clients. By leveraging this collaborative platform, Drofa Comms is poised to play its part as the voice of its clientele, who are all prominent market participants in their own right.

This strategic partnership with CryptoUK marks a major milestone for the company, reaffirming its dedication to staying at the forefront of the market and shaping industry standards alongside other leading experts. Since the inception of the blockchain era, Drofa Comms has witnessed numerous market turmoils and changes in trends allowing them to gain a comprehensive overview and generously share expertise. Drofa Comms strongly believes in the power of collective efforts and is eager to offer advice on all aspects of brand communications to industry participants and contribute to important market initiatives.

"Since 2011, Drofa Comms has built a solid track record in the fields of traditional finance and fintech. Our extensive experience gives us a comprehensive understanding of the global financial markets, including the crypto and blockchain sectors. As members of CryptoUK, we are eager to share our knowledge with both members and the wider industry community. Our long-standing expertise makes us well-equipped to provide valuable insights and consultancy to help drive the market forward and support business growth in this industry," – states Valentina Drofa, CEO at Drofa Comms.

"We are delighted to welcome Drofa Comms to our growing community of members. We look forward to their participation in our advocacy and knowledge sharing initiatives. Adding services providers with industry expertise to our ecosystem contributes to the advancement of the digital assets sector," states Su Carpenter, Executive Director at CryptoUK.

SOURCE Drofa Comms