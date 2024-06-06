DRIVING FORCE ACTION ANNOUNCES VICTORY--VIRGINIA OPTS OUT OF ICE BAN

Governor Youngkin Says No to Government-Knows-Best Ban On Gas Powered Cars.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Main Street Virginian families, Driving Force Action (DFA) thanks Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares for refusing to participate in California's government-knows-best ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) automobiles.

The Virginia Governor's announcement is the culmination of DFA's year-long campaign in Virginia to block California's electric vehicle (EV) mandates. Electric vehicles may be part of our vehicle technology future, but they are not the only option. Unfair government EV mandates will stifle innovation, risk tens of thousands of American jobs, and force Virginians into vehicles many of us cannot afford.

"This is an important victory for all Virginians. California's unilateral ban on gas-powered cars imposes additional financial risks and burdens on all Virginians by taking away our ability to choose what car is best for us. Governor Youngkin's announcement is a rare victory for the little guy – small businesses and consumers," said Scot Crockett, spokesperson for DFA.

Virginia is the first of 17 "CARB" states to effectively disassociate itself from California standards that eliminate the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. DFA will be working in the months ahead to persuade other states to follow Virginia's lead.

Driving Force Action, a political action committee, endorsed four Virginia candidates in 2023. Three of them Emily Brewer, Danny Diggs, and Tara Durant are currently state senators, further underscoring the overwhelming sentiment of American voters that government bans on gas-powered cars are a non-starter.

Driving Force Action.org is a nationwide alliance of gearheads, car enthusiasts, and small automotive businesses ready to fight to defend our freedom to drive. To learn more, go to https://drivingforceaction.org/.

