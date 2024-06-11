Driving Impact and Growth: Forum One Appoints Colin Stewart as CGO

ARLINGTON, Va., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital agency Forum One has appointed Colin Stewart as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Stewart brings over two decades of experience developing and executing revenue growth strategies, building client relationships, and leading profitable teams. His background spans nonprofit, corporate, and government clients intersecting marketing, technology, and service delivery.

Before joining Forum One, Stewart served as Executive Director of Launch by NTT DATA, where he spearheaded a team that helped mission-driven organizations and major brands build provocative digital experiences that drove audience action. With previous leadership roles at Blue State and Merkle's nonprofit practice, Stewart has played a key role in winning business and catalyzing effective growth.

"We apply our passion to support clients addressing the most critical global issues," said Forum One CEO Elisabeth Bradley. "Colin brings decades of experience applying digital expertise and experience to help nonprofit and government clients solve problems. I'm thrilled he'll be sharing that expertise with our team and clients."

Forum One was founded in 1996 on the idea that the Internet could bring people together to collaboratively solve the world's most pressing challenges. Long-term relationships with major mission-driven organizations and government agencies such as the World Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the American Red Cross, and the Environmental Protection Agency have brought Forum One's vision to life over the past 28 years. Forum One has completed thousands of projects advancing health, education, the environment, and other global issues.

Stewart's strategic leadership position involves close collaboration with the CEO and executive team to drive organizational growth and success. The CGO helps ensure that Forum One is positioned to thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace.

"I'm thrilled by the opportunity to help mission-driven organizations and government agencies thrive in a time of tremendous technology change," said Stewart. "In a world of AI chatbots and Chat-GPT-driven marketing copy, our clients must blend innovation with authenticity in digital experiences. Achieving this balance and fostering trust fuels my passion for this work."

Forum One amplifies the impact of mission-driven organizations through transformational digital solutions. The digital consultancy works with nonprofits, associations, foundations, think tanks, cultural institutions, and government agencies all over the world to understand their challenges and implement forward-looking, effective solutions that have an impact.

