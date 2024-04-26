Driving Impact with AI: Brian Impact Foundation Joins AVPN Global Conference 2024

Brian Impact attends Asian Venture Philanthropy Network Global Conference 2024 to discuss foundation's AI-powered assistance system, 'BEES ( Benevolence Enhancing Expert System )'

Incorporating large language models, BEES enables effective data-driven decision-making

Panel discussion on "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Philanthropic Impact" alongside global representatives from Wadhwani AI, Impact Intelligence, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, and Micron Foundation

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Impact Foundation recently attended Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) Global Conference 2024 held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, and deliberated on the potential of Artificial Intelligence tackling societal challenges in transformative ways.

Soomin Syd Kim, Project Director at Brian Impact, presents at AVPN Global Conference 2024 in Abu Dhabi

During a panel session on April 23 titled "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Philanthropic Impact", Brian Impact introduced its AI-powered assistance expert system, 'BEES (Benevolence Enhancing Expert System)'. The foundation elucidated the development journey of BEES and showcased its implementation cases.

Effectively incorporating large language models (LLMs), BEES is a groundbreaking philanthropic platform by Brian Impact that helps human experts identify more diverse innovators and changemakers. Utilizing BEES for data collection and analysis, the foundation ensures data-driven decisions that resonate with its mission and values across a varied spectrum of programs.

The session featured a distinguished panel comprising global representatives from Wadhwani AI, Impact Intelligence, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, and Micron Foundation. They shared their own case studies and insights, focusing on maximizing social impact through AI, encompassing topics such as data-driven decision-making and impact measurement.

Soomin Syd Kim, Project Director at Brian Impact Foundation, spearheaded the foundation's presentation and commented, "BEES exemplifies the power of combining AI's technological prowess with social expertise to drive impactful philanthropic initiatives." She expressed gratitude for the valuable insights gathered from global impact leaders at the conference, noting their guidance in developing innovative AI-powered solutions for driving social change more effectively.

AVPN, Asia's leading network for impact organizations, investors, and stakeholders with a social innovation mandate, has been hosting the annual AVPN Global Conference since 2013. The conference explores solutions to global socioeconomic issues and fosters collaboration across diverse social sectors, bringing together nonprofits, impact investors and corporations. This year's AVPN Global Conference 2024 took place April 23-25 in Abu Dhabi, themed "One Asia, One Future."

About Brian Impact Foundation

The Brian Impact Foundation, founded on June 1, 2021, operates under the conviction that technology can be a catalyst for positive change in our world. Our mission is to support innovators who leverage technology to make a meaningful impact and individuals who lead with integrity across various fields. Through a range of projects, research initiatives, and collaborative endeavors, we are committed to offering solutions to pressing societal issues and empowering people to effectively navigate the evolving technological landscape. In our pursuit of these objectives, we embrace the principle of "Big Bet Philanthropy." This approach drives us to seek out and provide substantial support to pioneering organizations with a vision to address the root causes of societal issues, with the ultimate goal of fostering lasting and sustainable social change.

Brian Impact Foundation official website: https://brianimpact.org/en

For Media Inquiries

Please Contact: Edelman Korea

Kim, Jordan / Supervisor / [email protected]

Kim, Jeewan / Account Executive / [email protected]

SOURCE Brian Impact Foundation