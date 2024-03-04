Driving Innovation in Automotive Software; Acsia Technologies Expands Reach in Europe and North America

Announces New Executive Leaderships in the Regions

DETROIT, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acsia Technologies Private Limited, a global frontrunner in automotive software technology based in India enhanced its presence in Europe and North America with the appointment of key executive leaders. This expansion underscores Acsia's commitment to driving innovation in automotive software solutions and reinforcing its position as a leading player in the industry.

Acsia Technologies Inc. (Acsia), the North American subsidiary of Acsia Technologies Private Limited, onboarded Scott A. Kuyawa as its Executive Vice President and General Manager. Additionally, Acsia Technologies appointed Stefan Juraschek as a Strategic Advisor, marking a pivotal moment in the company's expansion efforts in Europe.

With over three decades of experience in automotive engineering and manufacturing operations, Scott brings a wealth of expertise to Acsia. His previous roles, including Global Engineering Director of Infotainment/User Experience at Aptiv, have equipped him with a deep understanding of the industry's nuances and challenges. With a particular emphasis on developing next-gen solutions in automotive software, electrification, and energy storage, Scott will continue the company's commitment to innovation.

Stefan brings over three decades of experience from BMW Group, where he played key roles in electric mobility, powertrain technology, and cybersecurity and was the vice president of R&D for electric/electronic departments. As a strategic advisor, he will be instrumental in aligning product development and innovation initiatives at Acsia. Drawing on his extensive background in software/hardware development, system integration, and leading innovative projects, Juraschek is uniquely positioned to guide Acsia teams towards developing innovative automotive software that addresses complex challenges and enhances user experience.

"Juraschek joining our team marks a significant milestone for Acsia Technologies, reinforcing our stature as an innovator and a true solution provider in the automotive technology landscape. His leadership and deep expertise in automotive technology, alongside Scott's appointment and the strengthening of our North American operations, will be instrumental in guiding Acsia and its leadership team. Together, they will help us understand the industry's challenges and meet our customers' evolving needs, ensuring Acsia continues its advancements in connected vehicles, infotainment systems, and E-mobility solutions, ultimately enhancing the driving experience for users across the globe," said Jijimon Chandran, Founder & CEO of Acsia Technologies.

"I am honored to lead Acsia's efforts in North America and remain committed to our mission of providing comprehensive, innovative software solutions to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 partners. We are excited about the market opportunities and look forward to our continued growth and success," said Scott.

"I'm excited to be part of Acsia Technologies at this key moment, a company at the forefront of automotive innovation," said Juraschek. "Acsia's dedication to excellence matches my professional principles. I'm keen to work with the talented team here to push the boundaries of what we can achieve together, enhancing our global leadership in the industry." Juraschek further stated that during a recent visit to Acsia Trivandrum.

As Acsia Technologies expands its reach across Europe and North America, it remains committed to pioneering innovative automotive software technologies that simplify complex challenges and enhance the driving experience for users worldwide.

About Acsia Technologies

Acsia Technologies Private Limited is a technology leader in the automotive software domain. We use our technology expertise to develop tools and platforms that simplify complex problems and create better, safer, and more enjoyable automotive experiences. We collaborate with top automobile brands, OEMs, and Tier 1 companies. Our custom software for Connected vehicles, Infotainment systems, and E-Mobility projects deploys the latest advances in the field. Website Link: https://www.acsiatech.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353611/Acsia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Acsia Technologies