Driving its Organic Growth, Simplicity Names Ken McGee Chief Operating Officer

04 Oct, 2023

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced that it has elevated Ken McGee to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. McGee, who joined Simplicity in 2022, has been leading the Company's integration efforts to support Simplicity's 65 wholly owned subsidiaries. In his new role, Mr. McGee will now be responsible for overseeing Simplicity's daily business operations, with a focus on driving efficiency and assuring quality control. Mr. McGee will lead Simplicity's middle-office functions, including technology, enterprise data management, and managing third-party service providers.

"Simplicity's focus on driving growth and operational efficiency in the face of rapid expansion requires a seasoned and trusted leader like Ken to assure the continued excellence of our operating platform," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Over the last year and half, Ken has helped our Simplicity sales offices achieve extraordinary growth through his focus on integration. Now, with this track-record of success and the trust of all our partners, Ken will be better positioned to help them achieve the organic growth for which Simplicity has come to be known. I am confident that Ken will bring the same level of focus and success to his new role as Chief Operating Officer."

"The last 18 months have seen extraordinary change in our industry as the market has consolidated," said Ken McGee. "I am thrilled that we have been able to help all our Simplicity subsidiaries achieve an average growth rate of over 70%. I am also grateful to be able to work with such smart and motivated colleagues across the organization, all of whom are united around our singular goal: providing agents and advisors with the best service and support to help them meet their clients' needs."

Mr. McGee has more than 20 years' experience leading both regional and national financial product distribution businesses. Before joining Simplicity, Mr. McGee served as President of a national financial products distribution firm where he was responsible for operations, sales, marketing, and integration and, prior to that role he serves as a regional manager for a national insurance distribution company. As he takes on his new role, Mr. McGee will work exclusively out of Simplicity's Summit, N.J. office.

Mr. Donaldson concluded, "As we contemplate our continued growth, I am confident that Ken will help Simplicity deliver best-in-class operational support to all of our 65 wholly owned subsidiaries and all the new partner offices that will surely follow."

About Simplicity Group
Anchored on its hallmarks of education, value, and partnership, Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity supports independent financial professionals, banks, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms -- and by extension their clients -- with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions, sales tools, and marketing strategies in support of a holistic financial plan. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

