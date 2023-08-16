Driving Knowledge Forward: Mobile Specialty Vehicles Accelerates Community Literacy with ABOS

WAKARUSA, Ind., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Specialty Vehicles is thrilled to announce its esteemed sponsorship of The Association of Bookmobile & Outreach Services (ABOS), a dynamic partnership aimed at enhancing community outreach and education through the utilization of cutting-edge mobile specialty vehicles. They will be in attendance of their upcoming event in Hershey, Pennsylvania from October 9th-11th.

ABOS

The mission of ABOS is to provide unwavering support and encouragement to government officials, library administrators, trustees, and staff in their pursuit of delivering high-quality bookmobile and outreach services. These services play a vital role in meeting the diverse information and programming needs of communities across the United States. As a dedicated sponsor of ABOS, Mobile Specialty Vehicles is proud to contribute to this noble cause.

This collaboration represents a powerful synergy between Mobile Specialty Vehicles and ABOS, driven by a mutual passion for making a lasting impact. The innovative mobile units provided by Mobile Specialty Vehicles enable enhanced accessibility to books, resources, and educational programs, aligning seamlessly with ABOS's mission.

To learn more about the impactful work of The Association of Bookmobile & Outreach Services and explore how Mobile Specialty Vehicles contribute to their goals, visit abos-outreach.com .

Supporting Information/About Announcement

About Mobile Specialty Vehicles

Mobile Specialty Vehicles is a leading provider of state-of-the-art mobile units designed to cater to a wide range of industries and purposes. With a firm dedication to innovation, quality craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Mobile Specialty Vehicles creates versatile mobile spaces tailored to unique requirements. From mobile libraries to medical clinics and more, MSV's creations serve as innovative solutions on wheels.

For more information about how Mobile Specialty Vehicles is driving positive change through its partnership with The Association of Bookmobile & Outreach Services (ABOS), and to explore the innovative solutions that enhance community literacy, please visit our website at www.mobilespecialtyvehicles.com . Join us in our mission to foster knowledge, enrich communities, and make a lasting impact across the United States. Together, we're paving the way for a brighter, more informed future.

Contact:

Chris Nichols

[email protected]

(817) 240-4538

