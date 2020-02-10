Driving Protection Gear Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



A recent market study published on "Driving Protection Gear Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029" offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the driving protection gear market, which includes a summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes market value (US$ million) estimates of leading segments in the driving protection gear market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the driving protection gear market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader in understanding the scope of the driving protection gear market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key inclusions of the report. It offers product adoption and usage analysis, effective quality control, establishment of export markets and opportunity analysis, and strategies followed by manufacturers for market expansion.



Chapter 05 – Global Driving Protection Gear Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical driving protection gear market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).



Chapter 06 – Global Driving Protection Gear Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product for base year 2018 and forecast year 2029.



Chapter 07 – Global Driving Protection Gear Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical driving protection gear market value, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).



Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the driving protection gear market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It also offers key market dynamics of the driving protection gear market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the driving protection gear market.



Chapter 09 – Global Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Product

Based on product, the driving protection gear market is segmented into helmet, armor, gloves, knee protection, elbow protection, and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on products.



Chapter 10 – Global Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Material

This chapter provides various details about the driving protection gear market on the basis of material, and has been classified into leather, synthetic, and natural fibers. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis, based on material.



Chapter 11 – Global Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Vehicle

This chapter provides details about the driving protection gear market on the basis of vehicle, and has been classified into two wheeler and four wheeler, along with a market attractiveness analysis.



Chapter 12 – Global Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Consumer Group

This chapter provides details about the driving protection gear market on the basis of consumer group, and has been classified into men & women.



Chapter 13 – Global Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the driving protection gear market on the basis of sales channel, and has been classified into online and offline sales channel.



Chapter 14 – Global Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the driving protection gear market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, South America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Oceania & Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Chapter 15 – North America Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America driving protection gear market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product, material, vehicle, consumer group, distribution channel and countries in North America.



Chapter 16 – South America Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America driving protection gear market. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America.



Chapter 17 – Europe Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the driving protection gear market in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.



Chapter 18 – South Asia Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

India, Thailand, and Malaysia are leading countries in the South Asia region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the market. Readers can also find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia driving protection gear market during the forecast period.



Chapter 19 – East Asia Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the driving protection gear market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Driving Protection Gear market in East Asia.



Chapter 20– Oceania Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the driving protection gear market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the driving protection gear market in Oceania.



Chapter 21 – MEA Driving Protection Gear Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the driving protection gear market will grow in major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period.



Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis of Driving Protection Gear Market

This chapter provides information market analysis of companies, market concentration of companies, market share of top players and their presence.



Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the driving protection gear market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some market players featured in the report are Alpinestars S.p.A, Dainese S.p.A, Fox Head Inc., SCOTT Sports SA, Lemans Corporation, Sparco S.p.A, Leatt Corporation, EVS Sports, Troy Lee Designs, OMP Racing S.p.A and others.



Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the driving protection gear market.



