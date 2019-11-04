Driving Sales Pipelines with Data Analytics the Topic of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of data analytics tools by technology and service providers to grow existing business and identify opportunities for new business will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Paul Reynolds, partner and chief research officer, and John Boccuzzi, senior director, ISG Research, will present "How Data Analytics Can Drive Your Pipeline for 2020," on Thursday, November 7, at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The live, one-hour webinar will explore how data analytics tools can help providers leverage the wealth of information available today to spur pipeline development and equip sales teams with "actionable continuous intelligence."

"ISG Research reports have shown the outsourcing market is fragmenting, with enterprises making a decisive move away from large, long-term deals to smaller, shorter-term deals, creating opportunities for niche specialists," Reynolds said. "Data tools can help providers take advantage of these market trends by creating an environment of 'actionable continuous intelligence' — a constant stream of information about contract opportunities, enterprise activities and buyer intent."

Reynolds and Boccuzzi will demonstrate two ISG data tools that provide contracting intelligence: the ISG Momentum® Contract KnowledgeBase, a comprehensive database of outsourcing contracts, and ISG Buyer Intent Research, which identifies prospects in the early stages of the buying process – often before they've engaged with providers or consultants.

"Identifying new sales opportunities early gives marketing and sales an important first-mover advantage," Boccuzzi said. "As third-party IT and business process relationships are getting smaller in value and shorter in duration, data analytics tools can be critical to helping providers with key account planning, go-to-market strategies and targeting business opportunities."

To register for the free November 7 webinar, visit this webpage.

