Driving the Era of Intelligent Computing: MINISFORUM and AMD Unite for AI-Powered Performance

Together, MINISFORUM and AMD are transforming the landscape of intelligent computing, setting new standards for power, efficiency, and creativity.

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10th, MINISFORUM and AMD are proud to announce a high-level AI Application Product Experience Event, "Leading Intelligent Computing, Renewing the Core for the Future," in Beijing, China. This unique event, co-hosted by MINISFORUM and AMD, highlights two relatively new flagship AI computing products: the AI Mini Workstation MS-S1 MAX and the AI NAS N5 Pro, while exploring the wide-reaching impact of AI-powered innovation for enterprises and individuals.

(Left to Right) Xie Huoping, Senior Product Manager of MINISFORUM; Jonathan Liao, Director of Consumer Marketing, Greater China, AMD; Tim Li, Director of Emerging Business Department, Greater China, AMD; Jovi Chi, Senior Director of Marketing, Greater China, AMD; Roy Jiang, Chairman of MINISFORUM; Gai Bintao, Channel Director of MINISFORUM; Jiang Xue, Product Director of Workstation & NAS, MINISFORUM; Emily Yeh, Director of Brand & Marketing, MINISFORUM MS-S1 Max with AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 chip, 4-node cluster display

Through live demonstrations, onsite product experiences, and in-depth discussions, attendees witnessed how MINISFORUM and AMD are working together to redefine the frontier of intelligent computing with next-generation performance, robust AI capabilities, and flexible deployment for real-world productivity.

"Our vision at MINISFORUM is to accelerate the transformation of intelligent computing for everyone," said Roy Jiang, Chairman of MINISFORUM. "Partnering with AMD enables us to leverage world-class AI processors, empowering users to reach new levels of productivity and creativity. The rapid evolution of global AI trends motivates our continuous product innovation and drives real value for businesses and personal applications."

Jovi Chi, Senior Director of Marketing at AMD, stated: "The cooperation between AMD and MINISFORUM fully demonstrates how AMD's technologies empower endpoint and edge AI. Powered by Ryzen™ AI Max and Ryzen™ AI series processors, MINISFORUM's products have achieved cutting-edge performance, accelerated AI workflows, and supported multi-scenario applications across industries. We look forward to advancing AI+ endpoint and edge computing together with MINISFORUM."

AI Mini Workstation MS-S1 MAX: 4-Node Cluster for Local LLMs Anywhere

The MS-S1 MAX is equipped with the advanced AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 CPU (16 cores, 32 threads) and Radeon™ 8060S GPU, making it a compact, ultimate-performance AI mini workstation. Supporting up to 128GB LPDDR5x-8000MT/s quad-channel unified memory and featuring high-speed USB4 V2, dual 10GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, the MS-S1 MAX can scale from a desktop to rack deployments. It can locally run large models such as Llama 109B and DeepSeek-R1 70B, and cluster multiple units to handle the DEEPSEEK 671B Q4 LLM. Real-world applications include content creation, research, rapid AI inference, and edge computing. Compared with a traditional 5U RTX 5090 server for large-model inference, when handling the DEEPSEEK 671B Q4 LLM, an MS-S1 MAX four-node cluster offers about 50% less volumn, 80% lower power consumption, and up to 77% cost savings. Each node draws only 180W at full load, so the entire cluster operates at just 0.72 KW, much less than 4-5 KW of 5U RTX 5090 server at full load, making it an exceptionally efficient solution for on-premises large-model inference.

MS-S1 Max is available on MINISFORUM official brand shop, and currently on Christmas sale at $2,639.90.

AI NAS N5 Pro: The First NAS to Realize AI PC Operation

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 370 (12 cores, up to 5.1GHz) and up to 80 TOPS neural processing power, the MINISFORUM N5 Pro redefines secure and intelligent storage for homes and small teams. It supports up to 144TB hybrid storage (5 HDDs + 3 SSDs), up to 96GB DDR5 ECC RAM, and advanced expansion via native PCIe x16 and OCuLink interfaces. The N5 Pro can be an AI PC while securing data privacy at the same time, and runs on MinisCloud OS for local LLM deployment, enhanced privacy, and versatile AI-powered tasks—including an intelligent photo library, secure media center, work vault, and smart home data solutions.

MINISFORUM and AMD remain committed to advancing the future of intelligent computing through collaboration and innovation in the integration of AI PC in compact form factor. Together, they continue to set new benchmarks for performance, security, and adaptability in next-generation enterprise and personal AI solutions.

AI NAS N5 Pro is available on MINISFORUM official brand shop, and currently on Christmas sale at $1,019.

About MINISFORUM

Founded in 2018, MINISFORUM is dedicated to "Bringing technology into everyday life." The brand applies its AI research to PC design, production, and manufacturing, offering high-performance computer solutions across AI Mini PCs, AI Mini Workstations, AI Mini Gaming PCs, AI NAS, and accessories. Now MINISFORUM has over 4 million users worldwide, with a presence in nearly 100 countries. For more information, please visit: https://www.minisforum.com/

