Driving the Future of School Bus Safety: First Student's HALO™ Technology Platform - Powered with Advanced AI Insights - Takes Center Stage at the NYSE

First Student and Samsara kick off National School Bus Safety Week with new standard for safety, performance and community engagement

CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the company setting the standard for innovation in school transportation, is proud to join schools and communities nationwide in celebrating National School Bus Safety Week, October 20–24, 2025.

The company is marking the week with a Technology & Analyst Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, October 20, where First Student will participate in the Closing Bell ceremony. This milestone moment underscores First Student's leadership in safety innovation. At the event, First Student will spotlight HALO™, its proprietary technology platform that integrates every aspect of operations, now enhanced with an advanced AI-powered technology solution through its strategic partnership with Samsara. Together, HALO and Samsara are delivering rides that are smarter, safer, and more connected for the 5.5 million student journeys First Student supports every day. A First Student electric school bus will also be on site for live demonstrations, further showcasing how technology is reshaping the daily experience for drivers, students, families, and schools.

"Safety is our Core Value, everyone's responsibility, and nothing matters more than protecting the children we transport," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "National School Bus Safety Week is the perfect time to reinforce our commitment and to live our value of setting the highest standard in everything we do. With HALO, powered by Samsara's industry-leading AI and fleet management technology solution, we are reimagining the school bus experience, so every student arrives at school safely, on time, and ready to achieve their full potential."

Across its fleet of ~46,000 vehicles, First Student combines rigorous driver training, proactive maintenance, and AI-powered safety technologies to create the safest ride possible. Features such as real-time risk detection, collision avoidance, and predictive analytics support drivers, provide districts with visibility, and give parents peace of mind.

Throughout the week, First Student will share critical safety reminders for families and motorists, including how to safely navigate school bus stop arms, eliminate distractions while driving, and support safe boarding practices.

"National School Bus Safety Week reminds us that safety starts with people, and it's strengthened by technology innovation," said Heather Miranda, Senior Vice President of Risk at First Student. "With HALO's AI-powered insights, we're equipping our drivers and districts with tools that make every ride safer and more predictable, while giving parents and communities the confidence that their students are in the best hands."

National School Bus Safety Week is coordinated by the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT). This year's theme is "Safety First - Safety Always," chosen from entries in the annual student poster contest.

For more on HALO™ and First Student's AI-powered safety innovations through its strategic partnership with Samsara, visit www.firststudentinc.com/halo

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school bus experience for 5.5 million student journeys across North America every day. As the undisputed leader in K–12 transportation, the company is on pace to complete 1 billion student rides during the 2025–26 school year, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of ~46,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education. Recently named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special-needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle maintenance services, and charter services. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start their day with a great experience. With innovation at our core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time.

