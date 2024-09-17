Driving the Future of Yard Management: EAIGLE's Unstoppable Alliance with Leading YMS Providers

EAIGLE launches the Yard AI Alliance™, integrating its cutting-edge AI and computer vision technology to transform Yard Management Systems and set new industry benchmarks

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EAIGLE, a leader in AI and computer vision technology for yard and logistics management, proudly announces the formation of the Yard AI Alliance™. This strategic initiative is designed to transform Yard Management Systems (YMS) from homegrown to existing YMS providers by integrating advanced AI and computer vision technologies. The goal is to revolutionize existing YMS systems by streamlining yard operations from gate entry to departure, delivering seamless integration, strengthening security, and enabling real-time asset tracking for exceptional operational control.

"Today marks a monumental step in our mission to revolutionize yard management. With the launch of the EAIGLE Yard AI Alliance™, we are making history as the first to bring cutting-edge AI and computer vision technology to this scale in yard operations. In close collaboration with our esteemed partners, we are poised to disrupt the logistics sector, delivering unprecedented levels of efficiency, security, and transparency that will forever transform the landscape of yard management," said Amir Hoss, Founder & CEO of EAIGLE.

AI Vision's Transformational Benefits

Enhanced Efficiency: Drastically reduce gate processing times and streamline yard operations, leading to faster vehicle turnaround and increased throughput.

Superior Security and Compliance: Leverage advanced AI for heightened asset security and automated compliance reporting, ensuring regulatory adherence with minimal manual effort.

Real-Time Asset Tracking: Gain unparalleled visibility and control over yard operations, preventing misplaced loads and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Optimized Labor and Resources: Automate routine tasks to reduce manual intervention, optimize workforce utilization, and lower operational costs.

Seamless System Integration: Enhance existing platforms with EAIGLE's solutions, providing immediate benefits without disrupting current operations.

EAIGLE Yard AI Alliance™

The launch of the EAIGLE Yard AI Alliance™ marks a significant milestone in the logistics industry. In collaboration with premier YMS providers – including early adopters C3 Solutions, FourKites, MyQ Enterprise, Yard Management Solutions, YardView, and several more coming soon - EAIGLE's advanced AI and computer vision technologies will be seamlessly integrated with existing systems. These partnerships are strategically designed to augment yard management with AI and enable a more efficient, secure, and transparent experience, setting new industry benchmarks.

This alliance represents a collaborative effort to bring vision-based AI capabilities to all YMS, ensuring enhanced efficiency without disrupting current operations. For more details about the alliance, visit here.

Invitation to YMS Providers

EAIGLE can be integrated with any system and is agnostic to the YMS; we continue to extend an open invitation to all leading YMS providers to join this groundbreaking alliance. As a leader in bringing AI and computer vision technology to yard management, EAIGLE is dedicated to continuous innovation, driving operational excellence, and fostering collaborative growth across the logistics and supply chain industry.

About EAIGLE

EAIGLE is at the forefront of transforming yard management systems through its cutting-edge AI and computer vision technology. As the driving force behind the Yard AI Alliance™, we partner with industry leaders to enhance the efficiency, security, and visibility of logistics operations. Our solutions, such as AVAC™ (Automated Vehicle Access Control), YardSight™, and ValidPallet™, are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing YMS platforms, providing real-time insights and automation that redefine operational excellence. For more information, visit eaigle.com.

