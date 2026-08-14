Driving the Next Generation Forward: Court Street Ford's Kenady Minley Recognized With 2026 Ally Sees Her Award

Bourbonnais, Illinois rising leader receives national recognition in Miami for her commitment to community impact and shaping the future of the auto industry

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) announced at the 46th Annual National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) Conference that Kenady Minley of Court Street Ford in Bourbonnais, Illinois, is the winner of the 2026 Ally Sees Her Award. This award is presented by Ally and NAMAD annually to recognize significant achievements of women of color within the automotive retail industry and their community impact.

The 2026 Ally Sees Her Award Winner: Kenady Minley, Finance Manager at Court Street Ford.

"NAMAD has been instrumental in my professional growth, and I'm grateful for the mentorship, education and opportunities that have helped shape my journey in the automotive industry," said Minley. "This recognition is meaningful because it reinforces why this work matters: creating pathways, opening doors and helping more future leaders see what is possible."

Minley was selected for the Ally Sees Her Award in recognition of her strong professional impact, dedication to growth and emerging leadership in the automotive industry. After growing up in the automotive industry, Minley joined the family business at Court Street Ford more than two years ago, driving dealership success by guiding customers through important financial decisions while significantly reducing aftermarket cancellations, chargebacks and increasing customer satisfaction.

Beyond her day-to-day role, she established the NAMAD Dealer Ownership Academy and serves as Outreach Coordinator for the NAMAD NextGen initiative. NAMAD NextGen was created for emerging dealership leaders connecting them with resources and investing in their development.

"Kenady's leadership and commitment to developing the next generation reflects exactly what the Ally Sees Her Award was created to celebrate," said Tammy Linkfield, Senior Vice President of Auto Central Region for Ally. "Her impact across the automotive retail industry and her work to help open doors for future leaders make this recognition especially meaningful."

To celebrate Minley's impact, Ally is giving $10,000 to Kothi Dance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Founded in 1969, Kothi Dance offers African and Caribbean drum and dance classes. Ally's donation will support their safe, uplifting space for children in the community throughout the summer.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry leading auto finance business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" for its customers and communities. Ally is a U.S. financial holding company with $200 billion in assets and 9.6 million customers (June 30, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal financial advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally's seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies. Visit ally.com.

Media Contact:

Madisen Garcia

Ally Communications (Media)

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial