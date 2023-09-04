Driving Towards Beauty: Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Achieves 4.4% CAGR through 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Sep, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive refinish coatings market has displayed substantial growth, achieving a market size of US$ 10.0 Billion in 2022. The market is projected to expand further, reaching US$ 13.2 Billion by 2028, showcasing a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Enhancing Aesthetics and Maintenance

Automotive refinish coatings are applied to vehicles after they leave the factory, including automobiles, motorcycles, bicycles, trucks, and vans. They are used to conceal body damage caused by factors such as extreme temperatures, accidents, and impacts from objects. These coatings, including fillers, primers, topcoats, basecoats, and activators, come in solvent-borne, water-borne, or ultraviolet (UV) cured forms. Water-borne coatings, with lower Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) levels, are particularly effective for automobiles.

Trends Driving Market Growth

The demand for automotive refinish coatings is significantly influenced by factors such as vehicle repair and maintenance requirements and a rise in fatal road accidents. Additionally, the surge in luxury vehicle sales, driven by urbanization and rising incomes, is contributing to the demand for refinish coatings to maintain vehicle aesthetics. Companies are introducing environmentally friendly coatings made from organic chemicals and offering customization options to enhance the consumer experience.

Increasing awareness about vehicle maintenance and growing environmental consciousness are propelling the adoption of automotive refinish coatings. Moreover, government initiatives to reduce VOC emissions are providing lucrative growth prospects for industry players.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

The global automotive refinish coatings market is segmented based on resin type, product type, technology, and vehicle type. Polyurethane resin dominates the market due to its water, oil, and grease resistance. Product types include primer, basecoat, activator, filler, topcoat, and others. Solvent-borne, water-borne, and UV-cured technologies are prevalent, with solvent-borne technology holding a majority share. Passenger cars dominate the market in terms of vehicle type.

Key players in the industry include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Clariant AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

The comprehensive report provides insights into various aspects of the global automotive refinish coatings market, including:

  • Market size and growth projections for 2022 and 2023-2028
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the market
  • Factors driving market growth
  • Breakdown by resin type, product type, technology, and vehicle type
  • Profiles of major players in the industry

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

147

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$10 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$13.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.7 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw059w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

From Biomass to Market: Unveiling the Dynamics of the Global Biochemicals Industry and Circular Economy Progress

Emerging Technologies Propel Global Mission-Critical Communications Market to 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.